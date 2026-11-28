A jury has convicted Jonathan Rinderknecht of starting the devastating 2025 Palisades Fire in California. The blaze killed 12 people and caused widespread destruction across Los Angeles.

A jury has found 30-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht guilty of starting the devastating 2025 Palisades Fire, a catastrophic event that claimed 12 lives and destroyed entire neighborhoods across Los Angeles and Malibu. The conviction marks the end of a significant legal chapter in a tragedy that began with a spark on January 1, 2025.

Core Details of the Arson Conviction

Jurors convicted the former Uber driver of igniting the fire on New Year's Day, which smoldered undetected beneath root systems before reigniting days later. The blaze was ultimately extinguished after six fire stations battled the flames. This conviction follows an initial announcement of his arrest, where acting U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California stated that Rinderknecht maliciously started what became one of the most destructive fires in Los Angeles history.

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Bosh Family Denies Involvement in Fire

Chris Bosh and his wife Adrienne Bosh explicitly denied any connection to the ignition source. Chris Bosh is a former Miami Heat athlete who faced accusations related to the January 2025 wildfires. In a statement shared on November 13, the couple clarified their location and property status. They stated they were in Austin, Texas, and not in Pacific Palisades on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day. The Boshes confirmed their Pacific Palisades property was unoccupied and not being rented or used by guests during that period.

Legal Charges and Federal Proceedings

Jonathan Rinderknecht pleaded not guilty to federal charges of destruction of property by means of fire and arson. The legal battle centered on whether the spark originated at the Bosh California home or his Texas residence. Prosecutors alleged that a firework set off at the Bosh property was responsible for the fire. Chris Bosh noted that the couple assisted authorities by providing security footage and relevant information to help establish the facts. They recognized the seriousness of the tragic event and supported the authors in their efforts.

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Widespread Destruction and Sports Impact

The wildfire's reach extended far beyond a single neighborhood, burning more than 17,000 acres since the first spark in Pacific Palisades on Tuesday, January 7. The disaster greatly impacted the sports world and prominent members of the sports community. The tragedy highlighted the vulnerability of southern California regions to such environmental hazards. The extensive damage left a lasting mark on the local ecosystem and residential areas.

Aftermath and Public Reaction

The conviction has drawn attention to the broader implications of such catastrophic events on public safety and property rights. Rinderknecht's last social media post before Saturday's fire involved NBA season predictions. The case serves as a stark reminder of the rapid escalation potential of wildfire threats. Authorities continue to monitor the situation as the community recovers from the extensive losses incurred during the 2025 fire season.