Jonathan Rhys Meyers to Star in New Vampire Film Set in Joshua Tree

Jonathan Rhys Meyers returns to the vampire genre in a new film directed by Matthew Wilder. The story follows an immortal woman in Joshua Tree facing the threat of losing her eternal life.

Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers is preparing to return to the supernatural genre with a brand-new cinematic project. The star, who previously gained international fame for his portrayal of the iconic vampire Dracula in the NBC drama series, will headline the upcoming film. This marks a significant return to the type of role that helped define his early career in Hollywood.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers Casting Details

The production team behind the new vampire movie has confirmed Meyers as the sole lead actor attached to the project at this stage. He is slated to play the love interest of the protagonist, a character named Vee. Meyers will be the only cast member officially announced so far, with other roles yet to be filled. His involvement signals a major shift toward darker, genre-specific storytelling for the actor in the coming years.

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Film Setting and Storyline Mechanics

The narrative is set in the stark and scenic landscape of Joshua Tree, California. The plot centers on Vee, a centuries-old vampire who has walked the earth since before recorded history. She sustains herself by consuming blood and souls, moving silently between an elegant hotel bar and a mirrored lair hidden in the desert. Her eternal existence is disrupted when she experiences true love for the first time. This emotional connection threatens to end her immortal reign, forcing her to confront the possibility of mortality.

Production Team and Market Strategy

The film is being directed by Matthew Wilder and produced by David Hillary and Yariv Lerner. Yariv Lerner also serves as the CEO of Nu Boyana Studios, one of the companies involved in the production. The project will be presented to international buyers at the American Film Market by Quantify. Quantify is a newly formed entity created by Nu Boyana Studios, Dark Matter Studios, Government Island, and Film Forge Media. Lerner expressed confidence in the project, stating that the combination of Wilder's vision and Meyers' anchoring performance would attract significant market interest.

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Release Schedule and Future Outlook

There is currently no official release date scheduled for the movie. The production is in the presentation phase at the American Film Market, where industry professionals will assess the project's potential. No other actors have been announced for the role of Vee or any supporting characters. The film represents a fresh take on the vampire mythos, leveraging the unique geography of Joshua Tree to enhance the gothic atmosphere of the story.

Context of Meyers Genre History

Meyers' previous experience with vampire roles provides a strong foundation for this new venture. His performance as Dracula in the NBC series remains one of his most recognizable television credits. Fans and industry analysts view this casting as a natural progression of his interest in complex, dark characters. The new film aims to build on that legacy while introducing a new narrative structure and setting. The project highlights the enduring appeal of vampire stories in modern cinema.