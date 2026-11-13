Jonathan McEvoy Banned by FIA Over Leclerc Ferrari Column

Formula 1 governing body FIA bans Daily Mail correspondent Jonathan McEvoy for rest of season. The penalty follows his report on Charles Leclerc and Ferrari team dynamics.

The International Automobile Federation ( FIA) has officially banned Daily Mail motor racing correspondent Jonathan McEvoy from covering the remainder of the Formula 1 season. This sanction serves as a direct punitive measure against the journalist for his recent column regarding Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc. The governing body deemed the content of the November 4 article to be a violation of their press regulations.

FIA Penalizes McEvoy For Press Article

The FIA confirmed that Jonathan McEvoy is prohibited from attending any official media functions or accessing paddock facilities for the rest of the current championship campaign. This decision follows a complaint lodged by the Ferrari team and its driver. McEvoy had published a piece that characterized Leclerc as a deceptive competitor, using strong language that the FIA found unacceptable for accredited press personnel.

Also read Jonathan Taylor’s ‘delirious’ wife reacts after Colts’ surprising NFL trade deadline decision

The ban highlights a significant escalation in the FIA's approach to media conduct. By removing an established correspondent from the circuit, the organization is signaling strict adherence to its codes of ethics. The move is widely viewed by industry observers as an aggressive stance on press freedom within the sport.

Mexico Grand Prix Race Controversy Explained

The dispute originated from events during the Mexico City Grand Prix. Charles Leclerc started the race from third position on the grid, while Lewis Hamilton took pole position. On the first lap, the two Ferrari drivers engaged in a wheel-to-wheel battle. Leclerc went off the track onto the grass at Turn 4, gaining an advantage over his teammate without yielding the position back.

Advertisement

Hamilton argued that Leclerc obtained an unfair benefit by leaving the racing line. The situation was complicated by Max Verstappen, who capitalized on the gap between the Ferraris to move into second place. Verstappen then blocked the two teammates from exchanging positions, forcing them to remain in their compromised order for several laps.

Leclerc eventually took the lead and extended his gap. He was later issued a five-second time penalty for the off-track maneuver. Despite the penalty, he finished the race in a position that allowed Verstappen to win, while Hamilton finished fourth and Leclerc second. Hamilton expressed fury over the result, believing Ferrari could have secured a one-two finish.

Stakeholder Positions and Team Internal Conflict

Lewis Hamilton publicly accused Leclerc of dirty driving tactics. He cited a breach of pre-race agreements between the teammates. Hamilton demanded private talks to resolve the conflict, arguing that Leclerc had acted contrary to fair competition. The seven-time world champion stated that subterfuge is not part of his racing philosophy.

Charles Leclerc maintained that he had the right to fight for victory using standard racing maneuvers. He believed his position was justified by the rules of the sport. The disagreement exposed deep tensions within the Ferrari team. Leclerc is a product of the Ferrari academy and has long-standing support from certain factions within the organization.

Advertisement

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur faces the challenge of mediating this dispute. Reports indicate a tense post-race debriefing took place in Mexico. Vasseur is currently holding talks with both drivers to establish clear rules of engagement for future races. The goal is to prevent internal conflict from affecting team performance and results.

Broader Impact on Media and Championship Race

The banning of Jonathan McEvoy has drawn sharp criticism from press freedom advocates. Many argue that the FIA is attempting to silence critical journalism regarding high-profile drivers. The Daily Mail has chosen to republish the controversial article in defiance of the ban, inviting readers to judge the content for themselves.

The incident adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing Formula 1 season. Off-track disputes between top drivers like Hamilton and Leclerc can influence team dynamics and strategy. The FIA's harsh penalty may have a chilling effect on how journalists report on similar incidents in the future.

As the season progresses, the focus will return to on-track performance. However, the relationship between the FIA, the teams, and the media remains strained. The resolution of the Hamilton-Leclerc conflict will be critical for Ferrari's standing in the constructors' championship. The outcome of Vasseur's mediation efforts remains to be seen.