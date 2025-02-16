Jonathan Martin Breaks Silence on 2013 Dolphins Bullying Scandal

Former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin speaks out about the bullying allegations against his ex-teammate Richie Incognito nearly a decade later.

Former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin has finally broken his silence on the infamous bullying scandal that rocked the NFL nearly 12 years ago. Martin, who was drafted by the Dolphins in 2012, missed multiple practices in 2013 due to what was reported as constant teasing by his teammates, leading to a major controversy surrounding the team.

The NFL subsequently hired lawyer Ted Wells to investigate the incident, and his 2014 report concluded that Richie Incognito, along with offensive linemen Mike Pouncey and John Jerry, had engaged in a pattern of harassment against Martin. The report also revealed that Martin had sought medical attention and his mother had traveled across the country to be with him. Incognito faced a suspension for his role in the bullying, missing the second half of the 2013-14 season and the entire 2014-15 season. Martin, meanwhile, played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2014-15 but retired the following year after a brief stint with the Carolina Panthers, citing a back injury. Incognito later played for the Buffalo Bills and the Las Vegas Raiders. Martin, speaking out for the first time in years, claims the bullying narrative was exaggerated and that he was not a victim. He alleges that his mother, who defended him publicly, fueled the controversy to protect his signing bonus. Martin also accuses Incognito of leaving him a threatening voicemail, which he shared publicly. Incognito has not publicly commented on Martin's recent statements





