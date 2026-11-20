On Thursday, reports began to surface that top right-handed reliever Jonathan Loaisiga would be returning to the New York Yankees on a two-year deal worth $18 m

Aug 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth inning at Chase Field.

Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectreturning to the New York YankeesThat contract, as expected, priced him out of the range of the Arizona Diamondbacks, who may be looking to reduce their payroll ahead of the 2027 season. It was always a long shot to see Loaisiga return to the Diamondbacks, following an excellent 2.42 ERA,Loaisiga is the first to sign officially, but Ryan Thompson, Kevin Ginkel, Dennis Santana and Taylor Clarke have all entered free agency, as has A.J.

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Puk, though Puk did not appear in a game during 2026. With Loaisiga off the board, however, Arizona will likely have one main re-sign option to focus on:Sep 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Taylor Clarke in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, Thompson or Puk. Santana performed well, but was not a staple of Arizona's bullpen.

It's not out of the question to see any of these arms brough back, but the most realistic re-sign option is Clarke, whom the Diamondbacks have had reported interest in bringing back according to John Gambadoro.on a cheap one-year deal after spending three seasons with Arizona between 2019-2021, was an anchoring presence in the D-backs bullpen last season, pitching to a 2.96 ERA over the course of a career-high 71 appearances. Clarke was a versatile weapon for Torey Lovullo; he appeared in middle innings, leverage situations and as an opener.

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At times he provided more than a full inning. Despite that, his market will likely not be as high as Loaisiga's was. FanGraphs' crowdsourced estimate expects something in the realm of aEven if that estimate is on the low end, a deal between $1 and $5 million is still doable for a quality pitcher, however.

Diamondbacks will have to lean on young talent in 2027 Sep 27, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandyn Garcia during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Arizona is not without quality bullpen options, and they're going to have to take on an even larger role in 2027.in the National League.

Juan Morillo broke out for a 2.24 ERA in 64.1 innings. Justin Martinez returned from Tommy John surgery with a strong — but limited — 2.03 ERA output.to suggest there may be a Morillo-like breakout waiting to happen. Lefty Andrew Saalfrank should be back from his shoulder injury, as well. Losing a quality arm like Loaisiga is never a positive sign for a team's depth, but it will likely push them toward relying entirely on their young core of arms.