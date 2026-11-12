Jonathan Davies to Leave BBC After Next Six Nations

Wales rugby legend Jonathan Davies confirms he will retire from BBC broadcasting after the 2025 Six Nations, ending a 30-year tenure as a pundit and commentator.

Jonathan Davies has officially announced that he will leave the BBC following the conclusion of next year's Six Nations tournament. This decision marks the end of a remarkable 30-year association with the British broadcaster that began after his retirement from professional play.

Davies Ends BBC Broadcasting Career

Jonathan Davies confirmed the departure in an interview with the Telegraph, stating unequivocally that the choice to step away from his broadcasting duties is entirely his own. He clarified that he has not been asked to leave by the corporation and emphasized that this is a voluntary exit from his role as a pundit and co-commentator.

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Davies, who is 64 years old, specified that he intends to finish his broadcasting career at the Rome stadium for the Italy versus Wales match. He noted that his time in the commentary chair is coming to a close, describing it as the appropriate moment to conclude his long-standing relationship with the network.

The Wales icon has served as a voice for the sport since retiring from playing in 1997. During his extensive playing career, he represented Wales in both international rugby union and rugby league, establishing himself as one of the most decorated athletes in the sport's history.

A Legacy of 30 Years on Air

Davies began his broadcasting journey alongside the late BBC commentator Bill McLaren. He credited McLaren with providing him with essential advice and simple lessons that facilitated his smooth transition from a professional athlete to a television co-commentator.

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His commentary work has been extensive, covering the Six Nations since the competition was known as the Five Nations. Davies acknowledged that while he may consider himself rubbish with facts and statistics, he has thoroughly enjoyed the experience of sharing the game with audiences.

He has broadcast for the BBC in both English and Welsh, reaching a broad and diverse audience across the United Kingdom. His dual-language capability has allowed him to connect with fans in Wales and England alike, solidifying his status as a household name in British sports media.

Playing Career and Cultural Impact

Before becoming a broadcaster, Davies enjoyed a stellar playing career that included winning 37 caps for Wales as a fly half. He also made nine appearances for his nation in rugby league, showcasing his versatility across both codes of the sport.

His achievements on the field were recognized with rugby league's Man of Steel award in 1994. Additionally, he had the honor of captaining Great Britain, leading his country with distinction during a pivotal period in the sport's development.

Davies' transition to the broadcast booth has not been without public attention. He has faced occasional criticism regarding perceived bias towards Wales during his commentary work. This attention was notably highlighted in 2013 when Wales thrashed England 30-3 in the Six Nations.

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Addressing the Viral Reaction Controversy

The viral moment from the 2013 match saw Davies grinning broadly on air after the victory. The image of him smiling became a cultural touchstone, with other pundits like Sir Clive Woodward and Jeremy Guscott appearing shocked by the result.

Davies revealed that he has been asked hundreds of times to sign a photo of that specific broadcast moment. He explained that his laughter was not solely directed at the English team's defeat, but was triggered by seeing an old friend celebrating wildly over the cameraman's shoulder.

He maintained that his reaction was rooted in the light-hearted nature of the sport rather than malice towards the opposition. Davies stated that while he understands the deep significance of these matches, there should always be room for joy and humor in the game.

Future Steps After the Rome Match

The Italy versus Wales fixture in Rome will serve as the final chapter of Davies' tenure with the BBC. He plans to complete his duties for the tournament before officially stepping away from the role.

This conclusion brings a definitive end to an era of rugby broadcasting that has spanned three decades. His departure leaves a significant void in the commentary box, given his long-standing presence and deep knowledge of the game.

As Davies prepares to sign off from the BBC, his legacy as both a player and a broadcaster remains intact. He has provided generations of fans with insightful commentary and memorable moments that will be remembered long after his final broadcast.