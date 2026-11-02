Jonathan Bennett Joins Daytime TV, Discusses Mean Girls Sequel and Holiday Views

Actor Jonathan Bennett joins a daytime soap opera as a police officer, shares thoughts on a potential Mean Girls sequel, and reveals his personal stance on Christmas traditions.

Actor Jonathan Bennett has officially returned to the daytime television landscape, accepting a new role that allows him to step into a different genre after his fame from the hit film Mean Girls. During a recent promotional interview, Bennett discussed the details of his casting, his thoughts on franchise sequels, and his unique perspective on holiday traditions. The move marks a significant shift for the 44-year-old star, who previously built a substantial career in film and television before taking on this new daytime challenge.

The core of Bennett's new daytime role involves him playing a police officer, a departure from his earlier character archetypes. Bennett described the process of accepting the role as an easy decision driven by his deep appreciation for the daytime industry. He noted that the casting directors presented him with a choice between playing a cop or a doctor, and he immediately gravitated toward the law enforcement option. Bennett stated that his response to the offer was enthusiastic, indicating he was ready to embrace the uniform and the responsibilities of the character immediately upon being cast.

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Bennett's enthusiasm for daytime television is rooted in his respect for the demanding nature of the industry. He described daytime acting as a grinding job that requires actors to deliver consistently high-quality performances on a rigorous schedule. According to Bennett, the actors in this sector absolutely crush their performances, a testament to their professional dedication. He also highlighted the unique relationship between daytime stars and their audience, noting that he considers daytime fans to be some of the best in the world. This admiration for the fans and the actors alike was a primary factor in his decision to join the institution of daytime TV.

Beyond his current television role, Bennett shared his perspective on the possibility of a Mean Girls sequel. When discussing his character, Aaron Samuels, Bennett expressed a specific preference regarding the character's sexual orientation in a potential follow-up film. He stated that he believes Aaron should remain straight, arguing that this choice would preserve the original narrative integrity of the character. Bennett clarified that his reasoning is not about limiting the character's development, but rather about maintaining the specific dynamic that defined Aaron Samuels in the original film. He emphasized that he would not want to change the established narrative of the character.

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Bennett, who is openly gay, drew a clear distinction between his own personal identity and the fictional trajectory of the characters he portrays. He explained that because he is gay, changing Aaron Samuels's orientation in a sequel would blur the lines between his real-life identity and the character's established story. Bennett's comment suggests a desire to keep the fictional world of Mean Girls separate from his personal life, ensuring that the character remains true to the original script. This stance highlights a thoughtful approach to franchise continuations, prioritizing narrative consistency over modern reinterpretations of character traits.

In a separate revelation, Bennett discussed his personal relationship with the Christmas holiday season, admitting that he does not decorate his home for the festivities. While he is widely considered royalty on the Hallmark Channel for his numerous holiday film appearances, Bennett confessed that he is somewhat of a grinch at home. He made this admission while promoting a Hallmark+ project, revealing that his lack of holiday spirit is a personal choice rather than a reflection of his professional output. This contrast between his on-screen holiday persona and his off-screen reality adds a layer of personal authenticity to his public image, showing that even the stars who bring holiday cheer to millions do not necessarily celebrate the season in the same way.