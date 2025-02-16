Jonathan Bailey's Best Movies and TV Shows: From Doctor Who to Bridgerton

Jonathan Bailey, best known for his role in Bridgerton, has a diverse filmography spanning over 50 projects. This article explores some of his most notable performances, highlighting his versatility as an actor.

Jonathan Bailey is best known for Bridgerton today, and while that series certainly ranks among his best movies and TV shows, Bailey has amassed a huge body of work. He has appeared in more than 50 projects on screen since he began acting professionally, but Bailey is also an accomplished theater actor. Bailey’s movement between those different mediums has allowed him to play many different types of characters over the years.

Bailey’s Bridgerton character might be in a romantic drama, but he has also appeared in more comedic roles, like in Crashing, musicals like the Wicked adaptation, and he has action projects like a Jurassic World movie on the way. All of those projects feature Bailey fully embodying completely different roles, proving that he has become a fantastic character actor in addition to being capable of playing the leading man in a romance. Bailey’s best movies and TV shows are the ones that allow him to completely transform. 10. Doctor Who (2014) As Psi In the long-running British sci-fi series Doctor Who, many talented actors have made at least one appearance. It's almost impossible to find a successful British actor who hasn't graced the show at some point. Bailey appears in a single episode of Doctor Who, season 8's “Time Heist,” during the time of the Twelfth Doctor (Peter Capaldi) and his companion Clara’s (Jenna Coleman) time on the show. Bailey also voices Lakis in the Doctor Who podcast series The New Adventures of Bernice Summerfield. “Time Heist” is a great example of how campy Doctor Who can get, and it is a welcome episode for fans who thought Twelve was a very different Doctor from Eleven. Bailey’s Psi is a hacker who has had his memory wiped and teams up with Clara and Twelve to rob the bank that is supposed to be the most secure in the entire universe. He’s got a bit of a punk attitude that Bailey plays well, and it looks like he had all kinds of fun during the episode. Unlike all of Jonathan Bailey’s best movies and TV shows, however, his Doctor Who appearance is one the audience does not get to spend as much time with. 9. Groove High (2012) As Tom Groove High is one of the most unique Disney Channel UK shows. The Disney Channel has had a long history of having musical sequences in non-musical projects, but it also has the legacy of Hannah Montana and High School Musical now as well as several Disney movie musicals. Disney Channel UK also has some great musical series, and Groove High is one of them. Groove High is not the standard musical though. Instead, it’s a combination of live-action and animation two modern pop stars look back on their time in a performing arts school. Those flashbacks to their time in school are animated. Bailey plays one of the pop stars while Samantha Barks plays the other. Both actors provided the live-action performances and the voice over work as well as the singing voices for the characters. Today, this show might feel like something of a tween TV fever dream. It throws all of the comedy out to see what works with the audience, and Bailey hams it up for each and every slapstick moment. For example, in just the first episode he has a plunger on his head, a camel spit on him, and he uses a French accent instead of his own alongside the actual jokes in the dialogue. Bailey’s Bridgerton costar Luke Newton also starred in a Disney Channel musical series: The Lodge. 8. Off The Hook (2008-2009) As Danny Gordon Off The Hook is one of the most underrated series Bailey has appeared in. It began as the web series Fresh with five-minute episodes being streamed online before full-length episodes were broadcast in the UK. While most American teen shows will focus on the high school years, Off The Hook focuses on university “freshers,” hence the original title as they embark on an independent life for the first time. Bailey’s Danny has a plan for that independence. He is fully prepared to embrace university life and effectively start over





