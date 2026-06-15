Jonathan Anderson Dressed Rosalía in Custom Dior for the Lux Tour

From organza tutus to angel-wing capes, every outfit is worth a close look

From organza tutus to angel-wing capes, every outfit is worth a close lookRosalía’s LUX Tour is a five-act visual spectacle—the kind of show where fashion is not an afterthought but an integral part of the performance.

Built around the operatic, classical grandeur of her album, recorded with the London Symphony Orchestra, the tour is as much about what audiences see as what they hear. It makes sense, then, that for the North American leg, Rosalía turned to the designer whose creative ambition mirrors her own: Jonathan Anderson at Rosalía has been firmly in Anderson’s orbit since his debut womenswear show for the house, and the custom looks he created for her Boston stop on June 11 felt like a natural extension of that relationship.

Consisting of four distinct outfits, each built specifically for the stage, the wardrobe formed a series of self-contained worlds that echoed the scale and theatricality of the tour itself. The show opens with an ivory knit tank top paired with an organza tutu skirt embroidered with leaf-inspired medallions in white sequins and beads. Throughout theera, Rosalía has embraced an aesthetic that feels almost celestial—an ongoing language of white, softness, and the sacred—and this opening look captures it perfectly.

Delicate at first glance, yet intricately crafted upon closer inspection, it balances lightness with remarkable detail. From there, she changes into a fine jersey dress embellished with embroidered brandebourgs—the ornamental looped fastenings historically associated with military uniforms—paired with a satin tricorne-style hat drawn directly from Dior’s Spring/Summer 2026 Ready-to-Wear collection. There has always been an element of theatricality to Rosalía’s style, a fascination with costume and character, and this look delivers both with precision.

Then comes what may be the most striking of the four: an open-front pannier dress embroidered with satin ribbons in a sweeping blue gradient, layered over a woven satin-ribbon base. Romantic yet architectural, it is a piece designed for movement.

Dior named Rosalía a brand ambassador in 2024, and this look feels like one of the clearest expressions of that relationship to date—a meeting of her instinct for drama and Anderson’s command of craft, realized in a creation that demands to be seen. She closes the night in an angel-wing cape crafted from organza and chiffon feathers, paired with a white satin bra featuring quilted ribbed detailing and shorts embroidered with ivory organza scales embellished with sequins and silver beads.

It is the most extravagant of the four looks, and perhaps the most intentional. The feathers move like wings, while the scales catch the light like armor. In every sense, it is a look worthy of the final bow.





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