Jonas Brothers to Host JonasCon: A Celebration of 20 Years of Music and Fandom

The Jonas Brothers announced their plans to host JonasCon, a fan experience event at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey, marking their 20th anniversary in the music industry.

The Jonas Brothers , comprised of Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas, have announced their plans to host JonasCon at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey. This exciting event will be a celebration of their 20-year career, filled with live performances, interactive Q&A panels, themed retail experiences, and other special activations designed to delight their dedicated fanbase.

The news comes after a heartfelt Instagram post on February 12th, where the brothers addressed their fans directly, reflecting on their journey and expressing immense gratitude for their unwavering support over the past two decades. They reminisced about their humble beginnings, loading up a family minivan with guitars and CDs, eager to perform for anyone who would listen. The post highlighted the profound impact their fans have had on their lives, from cheering them on at concerts to sharing their stories online. The brothers affirmed their love for their fans and their commitment to continuing their musical journey together, promising an even brighter future ahead





