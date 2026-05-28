Jonah Tong's Latest Start Was a Sign of Progress With Mets

After dominating in three innings in Miami against the Marlins last week, Jonah Tong earned himself a second turn through the rotation with the Mets. A matchup

May 27, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Jonah Tong delivers a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning at Citi Field.

Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images After dominating in three innings in Miami against the Marlins last week, Jonah Tong earned himself a second turn through the rotation with the Mets. A matchup with the Reds was a much more daunting task for the young righty than he had against the Marlins.

Tong would enter the game in the second inning, following a clean first from opener Huascar Brazoban, and ended up turning in over three innings against the Reds. In total, Tong would go 3.2 innings with just one run allowed, striking out one and walking a staggering four hitters.

Still, Tong allowed just the one run over his 11 outs recorded, which was progress for the young arm.needs to be able to do if they want to last in the big leagues. On a day that Tong had far from his best stuff, he still gave the Mets a solid effort and kept them in a game that they would win 4-2.

With 6.2 innings of one-run baseball now behind him to start his 2026 season, Tong is showing the Mets exactly what they want to see from a young rookie with the potential he has. For at least a few more outings, Tong has earned the right to stay in the Mets' rotation. Tong was far from his best on Wednesday night, but that might have been exactly what the Mets needed to keep him around.

When the Mets initially called the Canadian-born righty up last year in September, his starts mostly were all or nothing: either six clean innings, or a game that felt over in the third inning. With the stuff, or lack thereof, that Tong had on Wednesday, that game felt as though it would turn into a clunker for him. Instead, the 22-year-old limited the damage, controlled the base paths, and gutted through 3.2 scoreless innings on 76 pitches.

The Mets have not yet fully stretched out Tong's pitching count, but his recent workload points to him being able to go for around 90 pitches his next time out, and then hopefully the reins will be completely off. As his season continues into a third and eventually fourth outing, confidence in Tong should only be growing.

The Mets' season might be past the point of saving so far, but continuing to start Tong gives them a two-fold answer to their pressing issues: Tong has been effective in his past two outings and could help New York climb back into the race. He has the potential to be a future ace, and continuing to pitch him will further his development. No matter what, the Mets can't go wrong by throwing Tong on the mound every fifth start.

Tong has a chance to take a spot with New York and run with it, which would be an incredible development for the team regardless of which direction the season goes. The Mets are clearly embracing awith the likes of AJ Ewing and Carson Benge earning everyday spots, and Tong could be the latest youngster to take a stranglehold on a spot.

The Mets will be lined up for their second game in Seattle against the Mariners when Tong is up next, whether he goes as a starter or bulk reliever behind an opener remains to be seen.





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