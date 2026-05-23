Jonah Hill's Former Malibu Colony Home Hits Market for $13.25M

Jonah Hill's former Malibu Colony home, which he sold for $11.1 million three years ago, has been listed for $13.25 million. The property offers stunning ocean and mountain views, a double-height living area, a kitchen with a chandelier, a primary suite with a fireplace, and a master bath with a rooftop deck.

Jonah Hill 's former Malibu Colony home has been listed for $13.25 million , three years after the actor sold it for $11.1 million . The property boasts mountain views , ocean views , and indoor-outdoor entertaining spaces.

The recently renovated residence includes a double-height living area, a kitchen with a chandelier, a primary suite with a fireplace, and a master bath with a rooftop deck. The home also features a lagoon-style pool, an outdoor kitchen, and lush landscaping. Hill, who recently welcomed his second child, moved to San Diego for a simpler life away from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood





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Jonah Hill Malibu Colony Home Listed $13.25 Million $11.1 Million Double-Height Living Area Kitchen Primary Suite Master Bath Ocean Views Mountain Views Indoor-Outdoor Entertaining Spaces Lagoon-Style Pool Outdoor Kitchen Lush Landscaping

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