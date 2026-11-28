Jonah Hex and the Shadow of Death #3 arrives December 2, 2026. Writer and artist Michael Walsh delivers the issue featuring Jonah Hex rescuing Annie from dark beings in Ashecott.

Jonah Hex and the Shadow of Death #3 arrives in stores on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, with writer and artist Michael Walsh delivering the latest chapter in the series. The issue, published by DC Comics, finds Jonah Hex traveling to the town of Ashecott on a desperate mission to rescue Annie, a young girl who has been captured by malevolent entities.

Jonah Hex Faces Dark Beings in Ashecott

A brush with death has thrown everything Jonah Hex knows into disarray, forcing him to confront the true depth of the dark power possessed by the beings currently taking over Ashecott. He rides into the town to rescue Annie, the girl they have taken prisoner, and finds himself engaged in a battle unlike any he had ever imagined. The narrative tension rises as the gunslinger realizes the threat is far more profound than any previous adversary he has faced.

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Lore and Legend of the Gunslinger

The fanged woman who has captured the girl demands to know Jonah Hex's name and seeks to harness the power of his legend. She takes a bite that she immediately regrets, highlighting the supernatural dangers lurking within the story. This encounter underscores the theme that there is power in the songs people sing through time, as Jonah's reputation precedes him and attracts hungry attention from these dark forces.

Michael Walsh Creative Vision

Michael Walsh serves as both the writer and the artist for this installment, bringing his distinct visual style and storytelling to the page. His work on Jonah Hex and the Shadow of Death continues to explore the gritty, supernatural corners of the DC Universe. The creative team ensures that the action sequences and character interactions remain true to the Western horror aesthetic that defines the series.

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Market Release and Distribution

The issue, identified by the code 1026DC0019, features a cover by Martin Simmonds and is priced at $4.99. It is scheduled to reach retailers on Wednesday, December 2, 2026. This release marks a significant moment for fans of the genre, as the series continues to build upon its complex mythology and character-driven plotlines. The specific date ensures that collectors and readers can plan their acquisition of this latest addition to the Jonah Hex canon.

Bleeding Cool Commentary

The promotion of the issue includes commentary from Bleeding Cool, which offers a satirical perspective on the comic book industry. The outlet humorously contrasts the fictional adventures of Jonah Hex with the real-world activities of a fictional entity named LOLtron, which allegedly plans to distribute personalized comics with miniature projectors. This narrative device serves to highlight the immersive nature of the story while adding a layer of meta-commentary on reader engagement.