Jonah Heim Aims to Rebound After Disappointing 2024 Season

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim reflects on his challenging 2024 season and outlines his plans for a strong comeback.

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is determined to bounce back from a disappointing 2024 season . After a standout 2023 campaign where he won the World Series and displayed exceptional skills, Heim endured a significant decline in performance, prompting honest conversations with catching coach Bobby Wilson.

Heim acknowledged his subpar performance, attributing it to various factors including a lack of strength and muscle, fatigue from catching 2,122 innings, and personal challenges off the field. To address these issues, Heim committed to a rigorous offseason training program, working closely with strength coaches and hitting coaches. He also understands the importance of feedback and being coachable, despite the difficult nature of accepting it. Manager Bruce Bochy, who also played as a catcher, praised Heim's receptiveness to coaching and his dedication to improvement.While Heim's struggles led to him not receiving a multi-year contract and being surpassed in salary by Kyle Higashioka, a new addition to the roster, the Rangers see potential in Heim. Higashioka's presence may provide valuable support and allow Heim to focus on regaining his form. Heim remains confident in his abilities and aims to surpass his previous accomplishments, targeting another All-Star selection and potentially even a Gold Glove





