Jonah Coleman has the edge over Jaylen Warren for Week 12 fantasy lineups as Dobbins is suspended and Harvey is on injured reserve. The Broncos and Steelers meet Friday, November 27.

Fantasy managers face a difficult choice in Week 12 between two running backs with elite ceilings: Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren and Denver Broncos rookie Jonah Coleman. The debate centers on whether Warren's shrinking workload outweighs his steady production, or whether Coleman's recent surge makes him the safer start. The matchup between the Broncos and Steelers is scheduled for Friday, November 27 at 2:00 PM CST on Prime Video.

Jonah Coleman and Jaylen Warren Share Similar Skill Sets

Jonah Coleman and Jaylen Warren are closely matched as football players, according to the fantasy analysis. Both are dual-threat backs who run with power and punish defenders who try to tackle them.

Also read Broncos' Jonah Coleman Earns Major NFL Honor After Historic Day

The key difference is opportunity rather than talent. Warren no longer holds feature-back status, and Rico Dowdle has taken away part of his touch share, which raises concerns about his fantasy output. The analysis says the possibility of losing high-value red-zone touches could push managers to look elsewhere.

Warren remains valuable in fantasy formats, but the analysis argues he does not have the same ceiling as Coleman. The central question is whether managers should back a back whose volume is declining or the hot hand in Denver.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Broncos Coach Sean Payton Made Coleman the Starter

Broncos head coach Sean Payton made Coleman the starter, which changed the Denver backfield dramatically. Coleman is a former 4th round pick who has been described as nothing short of spectacular in his rookie season.

In his breakout game, Coleman rushed for 111 yards on 24 carries and scored 3 touchdowns. The analysis argues that his performance earned the trust of Payton and the coaching staff, and it points to how productive running backs have been in Payton's scheme in the past.

The analysis also points to Coleman's physical profile. Listed at 5-foot-8 and 220 pounds, he has shown how bruising he can be for defenders trying to bring him down. Since he took over the starting job, the Broncos have climbed to 20th in the league in rushing yardage, after ranking 26th before he was inserted into the lineup.

Warren Leads in Efficiency but Volume Favors Coleman

Jaylen Warren's efficiency is the strongest case for managers who value consistency. The analysis says he averages 5.0 yards per carry, and it credits him with leading the NFL in rushing yards per attempt with 5.5 while carrying the ball less often than Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Warren also ranks among the top five NFL running backs in yards per reception with 10.3. The analysis says his pass-catching ability gives him a floor in PPR formats even if his rushing volume declines.

The analysis still gives the edge to Coleman because volume drives fantasy scoring. With J.K. Dobbins suspended and RJ Harvey on injured reserve, Coleman's touch share should grow, especially if the Broncos protect a lead. Coleman's inexperience is a risk, since this is his first NFL season, but the analysis concludes that his expanded role makes him the stronger Week 12 start.