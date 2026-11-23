Jonah Coleman wasn't even born when this last happened.

The win improved the Broncos' divisional record this season to 3-1, giving the tiebreaker once again over the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC West lead.

And because of that, the Broncos have vaulted back to the No. 2 position in the AFC playoff picture, firmly on a collision course with the Buffalo Bills for the No. 1 seed. None of it would have been possible without Jonah Coleman's historic performance against the Raiders. Coleman achieved something that no Broncos rookie has in nearly a quarter-century.

Also read Jonah Coleman powers Broncos past Raiders 38-24 as Denver honors the late Tom Jackson

Coleman carried the ball 24 times for 111 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday, becoming the first Broncos rookie to eclipse the century mark and score three times in a single game. The last Broncos rookie to do it was Clinton Portis in Week 15 of the 2002 season. Coleman has now scored a rushing touchdown in three consecutive games, becoming only the 12th rookie in Broncos history to achieve that feat.

Something tells me he's likely to extend the streak to four games later this week in Pittsburgh. After the game, Coleman wasn't all that interested in taking credit for his team's sixth straight win. Instead, he turned the attention to his teammates and the collective achievement.

Advertisement

“I think that the approach that we are taking now and the confidence that we came with, it’s really about us," Coleman said post-game from his locker. Coleman believes the Broncos were always the better team; it was just a matter of proving it out on the newly-laid grass at Empower Field at Mile High that the Walton-Penner ownership group just bankrolled.

"We look at ourselves in the mirror and know we’re the better team," Coleman said. "We just have to play like it and execute like it at the end of the day. "Jonah Coleman stiff-arms his way to pay-dirt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Raiders made it an interesting game, tying things up at 17 in the third quarter.

But Coleman and the Broncos' offense answered with back-to-back touchdown drives, both of which were, of course, scored by him. One of those back-to-back touchdown drives came at the bottom of the third quarter, with the other coming in the final frame. Denver hammered the death knell into the Raiders late in the fourth quarter, when cornerback, and returned it to the house for a defensive touchdown, putting the game out of reach with 1:52 left to go.

There's something special about the Broncos in the fourth quarter. They've won 16 straight one-score games, and while this week's margin of victory was 14 points, the Broncos once again dominated the fourth quarter. Coleman says the genesis of that fourth-quarter resilience is the Broncos' approach to training camp.

Advertisement

“I feel like our whole team as a whole gets stronger in the fourth quarter," Coleman said. "That’s why our training camp was the way it was. You know, six days in pads and one day of rest for times like this and when it gets to the fourth quarter. ”Coleman has put a stranglehold on the Broncos' RB1 position.

J.K. Dobbins had just one carry against the Raiders. , Coleman has sparked the Broncos' offense, giving the unit new life, including quarterback Bo Nix. And with seven games to go, Coleman is now very much in the running for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

The NFL likes to hand that one out to quarterbacks, and it'll be hard to vanquish Mendoza — the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft — in that race, but if Coleman keeps it up, he could do just that. Chad Jensen is the Publisher of Denver Broncos On SI, the Founder of Mile High Huddle, and creator of the popular Mile High Huddle Podcast.

Chad has been on the Denver Broncos beat since 2012 and is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.