On Monday night’s episode of “The Daily Show,” Jon Stewart weighed in on Robert Pattinson’s appointment as the next James Bond.

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“Pattinson! You already got Batman. Enough’s enough! ” Stewart also took aim at ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who resigned last week after it was revealed that the billionaire engaged in several affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

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But before diving into the scandal, Stewart touched on the other major moments of last week, including.

“While it may feel like all of our nation’s critical systems are falling apart, each one on a different day, like an advent calendar of societal collapse, help is on the way,” said Stewart, before cutting to a news clip announcing Huang’s rumored comeback. John Summit Calls Out the Grammys After Receiving No Nominations: 'There's Zero Respect for Real Electronic Dance Music' “A comeback? Oh, it’s been a long weekend,” joked Stewart.

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“What’d you do, one day of soul-searching per affair? A comeback? How is this even possible? ” The host then cut to a clip of Trump saying that he “would not mind” his reinstatement at Nvidia.

“He’s a great, brilliant person, and we want to protect our brilliant people,” said the president. “The entire Jensen Huang soap opera exposes how all of these tech titans have us normies by the short and curlies. Like they’re creating the most powerful technology that the world has ever seen,” continued Stewart.

“Even they say in their filing to go public could pose an existential threat to humanity, but we are not even allowed to regulate them. And why? ” The answer, it seems, is that “we will lose the race to China,” per a news clip played on the show, prompting Stewart to ask, “But what happens if we just let the bros cook? ” What happens is Huang’s affair, as Stewart recounts the alleged events.

“Holy shit! But it turns out if we leave them alone to find out what people think of their boners, China still wins,” exclaimed Stewart. Jamie Lee Curtis, Téa Leoni and Tim Daly Lead NBC’s Refreshing and Witty Sitcom ‘Newlyweds’: TV Review