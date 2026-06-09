Jon Stewart called Donald Trump a 'man-baby' for walking out of his 'meet the press' inteview.

Jon Stewart Slams Donald Trump as an ‘Incredibly Fragile Man-Baby’ For Storming Out of ‘Meet the Press’ Interview Ari Aster Says He ‘Wrote a Prequel’ to ‘Hereditary,’ But it ‘Never Feels Like the Right Time’ to Make itfor walking out of his recent “Meet the Press” interview in the face of relentless fact-checking from interviewer Kristen Welker.

“Now, you could view this as the hissy-fit of an incredibly fragile man-baby, whose paper-thin skin can’t handle venturing out of the sycophantic embrace of his tongue-bathing acolytes,” Stewart said. “Or, actually, I don’t know how else you can view it. It really is just that. It is sad.

It’s very sad. ” Sharon Stone on Helping Marc Maron Channel His Grief Over Lynn Shelton With 'In Memoriam' and Why Joe Eszterhas' 'Basic Instinct' Reboot Is a Bad Idea Tribeca Kicks Off With Earth, Wind & Fire Documentary and Robert De Niro Dissing Trump as 'Immoral, Cruel and Corrupt' Tensions began bubbling over during Trump’s “Meet the Press” interview when Welker pressed the President on whether he planned to push forward with his controversial $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund meant to protect individuals who claimed to be persecuted by the federal government, including those who raided the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Trump said those involved witht the riot had “lost everything” in the aftermath, and on the day, “they had FBI agents ushering them into the building. ” Welker pushed back on the latter claim, telling Trump he had “no evidence of that. ”“I don’t know what’s going to happen with the weaponization fund,” Trump said to Welker.

“I love the idea, because people like you, the fake dirty press, the crooked press, people like stupid Biden, he’s not smart enough to know what’s going on, but people that surrounded him, surrounded his beautiful Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, what they did to the lives of people, they destroyed people. They sent people to jail who did nothing wrong. ” The conversation then drifted to the 2020 presidential election, which Trump called “rigged.

” He also made allegations of fraud in the California election system. At every turn, Welker repeatedly fact-checked Trump. Eventually, Trump had enough. He told Welker before storming off, “You’re a one-sided crooked network.

Sorry. Let’s call it quits because I’ve had enough. Thank you, darling. Have a good time. ”





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