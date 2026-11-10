Jon Stewart Praises 60 Minutes as Trump Admits He Knows Nothing of Son's $1B Business

Jon Stewart praises Ross Douthat for securing a rare admission from Donald Trump about his financial dealings, highlighting discrepancies in net worth and family business ties.

Jon Stewart delivered a sharp and satisfied commentary on Monday, celebrating a pivotal moment from President Donald Trump's interview with 60 Minutes correspondent Ross Douthat. The Daily Show host described himself as genuinely speechless, yet visibly delighted, by the exchange that forced the President into an unexpected admission regarding his family's financial operations. Stewart praised Douthat for successfully pressing Trump on the staggering financial gains associated with his second term in office.

The interview segment began with Douthat pointing out a massive increase in the President's personal wealth, specifically noting that Trump's net worth had grown by $3 billion since returning to the Oval Office. Trump attempted to deflect the specific accusation by claiming that everyone's net worth had increased during the same period. Douthat immediately countered this broad generalization with a direct factual rebuttal, stating that his own net worth had not risen by that amount, a statistic that clearly unsettled the President during the broadcast.

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Stewart expressed visible delight at the exchange, admitting that he did not expect to enjoy the interview initially but changed his mind as he watched. He emphasized Trump's earlier boast in the same segment where the President claimed, I am really good at money and finance, describing it as probably his best thing. Stewart used this boast to anchor a detailed breakdown of the specific revenue streams Trump has accessed since returning to power, framing the conversation around transparency and accountability.

The host meticulously listed the financial figures associated with Trump's various ventures to illustrate the scale of the activity. These included $125 million generated from foreign golf and real estate deals. Stewart further detailed that Trump earned $636 million from his meme coin venture and an additional $800 million from World Liberty Financial. These specific numbers were presented to contrast his public claims of financial acumen with the complex reality of his business portfolio.

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Douthat then shifted the focus to Trump's son's cryptocurrency company, highlighting that the business had received investments from the United Arab Emirates government. The correspondent constructed a hypothetical scenario for the President, suggesting that if Joe Biden were the part-owner of a company with similar Middle East investments, the political backlash would be severe. Douthat explicitly told Trump, If I said Joe Biden is the part-owner of a company with all these Middle East investments, you would say that sounds corrupt.

Trump defended himself against these accusations by asserting that he knows nothing about his son's business dealings. This response became the centerpiece of Stewart's commentary, as the host erupted in reaction to what he perceived as a critical failure in awareness. Stewart argued that this statement was a significant moment, noting that Trump had effectively admitted a lack of oversight that contrasted sharply with his self-proclaimed expertise in finance.

Stewart summarized the impact of this admission by stating that Trump had made Donald Trump admit that the difference between him and Joe Biden is that Joe Biden is more aware of his surroundings. He referred to Douthat as a beautiful bearded bastard for securing such a candid response, praising the correspondent for navigating the interview to extract this specific detail. The segment underscored the tension between the President's public persona and the private reality of his family's financial operations.

While Stewart focused on the financial aspects of the interview, other media figures reacted to the broader political context surrounding the midterms. Jimmy Kimmel delivered a scathing response to Donald Trump following the recent midterm election defeat, criticizing the President's approach to the political landscape. Kimmel celebrated the Democrats' major midterm victory but also expressed concerns about what comes next, warning about the potential implications of Trump's strategies.

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The political climate remained a focal point for other commentators as well. Hillary Clinton appeared on The View on Monday, November 2, to discuss the political atmosphere ahead of the midterm elections. Her appearance highlighted the ongoing engagement of prominent political figures in shaping the narrative around the election results and their aftermath, adding further weight to the political discourse.

In another significant development for DC fans, James Gunn and Peter Safran have stepped down from their joint roles, marking a shift in the direction of the DC Universe. These entertainment news items provided a backdrop to the intense political and financial scrutiny faced by Donald Trump, illustrating the diverse range of stories capturing public attention during this period. The convergence of political controversy and entertainment updates created a complex media environment that demanded close attention from viewers.

Additionally, there were developments in the entertainment industry that drew attention alongside these political discussions. Batman: The Brave and the Bold's release date window was revealed, though there was a catch that complicated the announcement. Meanwhile, first reactions to Johnny Depp's role as Ebenezer in the new film began circulating, with social media users noting a consistent theme in their feedback. These updates highlighted the shifting landscape of both political and cultural narratives.