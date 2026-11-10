Jon Stewart Praises '60 Minutes' & Ross Douthat For Donald Trump Interview: 'I Think I'm Going To Enjoy This'

Jon Stewart was surprised with Donald Trump's '60 Minutes' interview by Ross Douthat.

‘Paddington: The Musical’ Sets Broadway Cast With Tony Hale, J. Quinton Johnson, Jessie Mueller & More After gloating over all the Republican seats that flipped to Democrats, the Comedy Central host took time to react to Donald Trump’s On Sunday night, Trump sat down with Ross Douthat for an interview that left many pleasantly surprised.

CBS has undergone many changes over the last year following Bari Weiss’ takeover, with many long-time journalists leaving amid allegations that they were being mandated to give Trump favorable coverage. Donald Trump's '60 Minutes' Interview Was A Mixture Of Denial, Reflection And Contradiction Following Midterm Drubbing Stewart aired a clip where Trump says his administration has “created wealth at a level that our country has never seen,” with Douthat adding, “including for yourself.

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”When Douthat pointed out that Trump’s personal wealth went up by $3 billion, Stewart said, “I think I’m going to enjoy this. I did not come into this interview thinking I’m going to enjoy this, but now, as I am watching this, I am thinking to myself, ‘I am going to enjoy this.

'” Stewart also praised Douthat after he pointed out that Trump is a co-owner of a company with investors connected to the United Arab Emirates government. The journalist noted that if he had told Trump that the Biden family had a similar situation, he would have called it corrupt. Stewart continued to praise Douthat for continuing to press Trump, adding, “My God, Ross, you beautiful bearded bastard. Do you know what you’ve just done here?

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Do you have any idea what you just did here? You have made Donald Trump admit that the difference between him and Joe Biden is that Joe Biden is more aware of his surroundings. ” for the timing of their commercial breaks during pivotal moments of the interview “for maximum dramatic impact. ” Trump was asked if he would forgive any of his enemies in order to go to Heaven, to which he said, “Can I be honest?

I probably cannot do that now because I do hate some of my enemies, and I always will. ”tick-tock then starts playing, with Stewart adding, “Oh shit! No, they didn’t. Oh shit!

That is some Ebenezer Scrooge bullshit on that. ”directed by Bergman, now? Is there a sound that is any more of an ominous portent of the fate that awaits Donald Trump? ”Gunn & Safran Out As Chiefs, Marvel Alum Jeremy Latcham In; Gunn ReactsSubmit a comment