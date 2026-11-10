Jon Stewart Goes Scorched Earth on MAGA Maniac Stephen Miller

Stewart dug up an embarrassing 2018 photo of Miller during his roast.

Jon Stewart tore into Trump’s new chief of staff, Stephen Miller, and laid out exactly why he’s a poor fit for his new role.his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, and replaced her with Miller, who has overseen much of Trump’s aggressive immigration crackdown throughout his second term.

Miller is already one of the most controversial figures within the Trump White House, known for his far-right extremist views and reviled for histo the Daily Beast that members of Trump’s administration “hated” Miller during Trump’s first term, and that he doesn’t think Miller will last long in the role. Stewart laid out three big reasons why Trump should not have picked Miller for his new chief of staff.

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The first was that Miller is clearly a major suck-up to Trump.host played a montage of Miller aggressively praising Trump as America’s savior and offering the president his “absolute loyalty” and “total devotion. ” Stewart mocked Miller’s flattery towards the president, jokingly asking, “What’s the level of fealty that goes beyond ‘sloppy bl--job’? ”Stewart also noted that a good chief of staff is “emotionally grounded” and “projects a cool rationality.

” He then played a montage of Miller hysterically losing his cool on multiple reporters.2018 picture “His hairline was the one border crisis he couldn’t solve,” Stewart joked.

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“Talk about the Great Replacement. ”Despite how controversial Miller has been, he still started his first day as Trump’s chief of staff Monday morning. Trump’s choice is particularly frustrating to some critics because the president had just admitted in a Sunday interview withAuto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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