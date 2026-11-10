Jon Stewart 'gloat-scrolls' through conservatives' breakdown over midterm massacre

Monday host Jon Stewart asked his audience, barely able to keep the anticipatory grin off his face. In his first show since Republicans suffered what even Ted Cruz admitted was “an ass whooping” in last Tuesday’s midterm elections, Stewart, like a lot of relieved and suddenly energized Americans, was up for some serious schadenfreude, running through conservative talking heads’ collective breakdown over Donald Trump’s MAGA movement suddenly looking divided, vulnerable, and, in a cackling Tucker Carlson’s case, unhinged. 60 Minutes, of all places.

As Stewart noted, the once-respected news magazine show has been forcibly twisted into a compromised, Bari Weiss-led mockery of its former journalistic self, complete withRoss Douthat tilting things ever rightward. But like those hyenas once they recognized that Scar was no longer‘s alpha villain, Douthat shocked Trump—and Stewart—by putting on a display of catty noncompliance that thehost could only take in with a pantomimed orgasm, complete with “I’ll have what he’s having” punch line.

Also read Jon Stewart Praises '60 Minutes' & Ross Douthat For Donald Trump Interview: 'I Think I'm Going To Enjoy This'

“You beautiful bearded bastard,” Stewart beamed after Douthat got Trump to basically admit that his $3 billion personal windfall since taking office isn’t corrupt because “I know nothing about it. ” As Stewart marveled, Douthat had just gotten Donald Trump to admit that Joe Biden “is more aware of his surroundings.

”, because religious conservative Douthat feels at home there, Trump also took the interviewer’s bait by admitting that he couldn’t overcome his hate for his enemies even if a one-way ticket to Hellsville were on the line. Stewart mockingly urged Trump to just sink this “gimme putt” for the cameras, and gloried in60 MinutesNaturally, this midterms fiasco requires a steady hand to right the MAGA ship, something that Stewart noted is not happening with Trump’s appointment of vampiric bigot and mythologically offputting charisma vacuumas White House Chief of Staff.

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After Trump told Douthat that he, maybe, “went too far” with his brutal and racist immigration crackdown, Stewart noted that putting that plan’s architect in charge is hardly convincing.

“You just said you went too far, with deporting landscapers and maids,” Stewart exclaimed, “Stephen Miller wants to eat all those people! ” Running through a checklist of all the accepted qualifications for Chief of Staff , Stewart could only grade the choice of belligerent, sycophantic, fake hair-sprayingMiller as something of a puzzling choice.

That was backed up by the closing field piece, where Jordan Klepper reported from the newly Miller-led White House, complete with looming Eye of Sauron, flying, child-abducting monkeys, and rains of ash spattering minions gathered for satanic chants at the Reflecting Pool.