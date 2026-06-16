Jon Stewart Exposes How UFC Inadvertently Taunted ‘Old Man’ Trump

Stewart also addressed the attack on Michelle Obama at the UFC event.

Jon Stewart noticed an ironic, unintended dig against President Trump during his own televised White House event. Trump hosted a series of MMA fights on the White House south lawn on Sunday.

The event was branded as a celebration of America’s 250th year of independence, but it was set not on the Fourth of July but on the same date asbirthday party event was filled with advertisements for Monster Energy. Stewart, who noted that the entire event felt like something out of the film “Idiocracy,” jokingly argued that the Monster Energy ads only drew more attention to how old and tired Trump appears.

“Monster energy drink? ” Stewart said in his monologue on Monday.

“Is that really cool? Are we now just taunting the old man? ” Doing an impression of an Monster Energy commercial, Stewart said to Trump, “Pretty late night, Mr. President. Getting sleepy?

Got an early negotiation in the morning? ”before the UFC event in an apparent attempt to hide another bruise. He also raised eyebrows on Monday for his The Daily Beast has documented the signs of Trump’s apparent ailments throughout his second term, providing consistent coverage on hisStewart replied to the clip by simply saying, “God, what a f---ing a--hole.

“Speaking about Trump’s UFC event, Stewart asked, “Who even aired this embarrassing s---? ” before revealing it was aired on Paramount+.

“Once again, the leaders of Paramount+ providing us all with incredible content at reasonable prices,” Stewart said reluctantly. “I am proud to stand with the Paramount family and whatever shows they decide to either cancel or put on. ”





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