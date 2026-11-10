Jon Stewart Breaks Down Trump’s ‘60 Minutes’ Interview: ‘Young Man, Was That Sass?’

Jon Stewart celebrated being back behind the desk and then promptly shifted his focus to Trump’s peculiar “60 Minutes” interview.

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Talking about the increase in Trump’s net worth since returning to the White House, Douthat pressed: “My net worth did not go up by $3 billion. ”'Dance of the Souls' Explores Oaxaca's Muerteadas, Celebrating the End and the Beginning “Young man, was that sass? Did the newly MAGA-fied CBS ’60 Minutes’ just deliver sass to Donald Trump? I think you’re supposed to ‘Yes, and,’ not ‘Yes, but,” laughed Stewart.

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“I think I’m going to enjoy this. I did not come into this interview thinking I’m going to enjoy this. ” The host continued to point out that earlier in the interview, Trump had said his “best thing” was money and finance, but minutes later, feigned ignorance over his worth, saying, “I guess it’s gone up. I don’t even know.

” “So when it’s global finance, Trump is Keanu Reeves from ‘The Matrix,’ but when it’s his own $3 billion post-election windfall, he’s Keanu Reeves from ‘Bill and Ted,’” joked Stewart. Stewart then poked fun at several questions Douthat asked, including “What do you think happens when you die? ” “You want Trump to answer one of the great philosophical questions of our existence? He doesn’t even know where money comes from,” said Stewart.

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The host commended the “artistic choice” made by “60 Minutes” to “cut away from the interview and go to commercial for maximum dramatic impact” after Trump said he could not forgive his enemies , even if it was the only way he could get into heaven. Stewart also took aim at Trump’s new Chief of Staff Stephen Miller with the help of comedian Jordan Klepper.

Following his monologue, Stewart was joined by Rachel Maddow on Monday’s episode, which he joked is a “liberal’s wet dream. ”Skydance Games Layoffs Hit Following Warner Bros. MergerJames Gunn Speaks Out After Stepping Down at DC, Says It Had ‘Highest of Highs’ but ‘Has Been Trying’: ‘I Dislike the At-Times Corporate Nature of the Job’