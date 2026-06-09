Jon Snow Calls for Dementia Reform After Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Former Channel 4 News anchor Jon Snow has expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support since revealing his Alzheimer's diagnosis. He is now calling on the Government to reform its treatment, support and care for those living with the condition, as well as their families.

Former Channel 4 News anchor Jon Snow has expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support since revealing his Alzheimer's diagnosis. The 78-year-old journalist is now calling on the Government to reform its treatment, support and care for those living with the condition, as well as their families.

Snow, who has been living with Alzheimer's since 2023, has been inundated with messages from fans, colleagues and high-profile figures including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. He is urging everyone to join him in signing Alzheimer's Society's open letter calling on the Government to deliver a bold and ambitious plan for dementia. The charity has partnered with the Daily Mail in a drive to beat dementia, which claims 76,000 lives each year and is the UK's biggest killer.

The Defeating Dementia campaign aims to raise awareness of the disease, increase early diagnosis, boost research and improve care. Snow's revelation has led to a surge in visits to Alzheimer's Society's website, with people seeking information, support and ways to get involved in the fight against dementia. He believes that receiving a dementia diagnosis can be a turning point, but that it's better to know.

Snow is also highlighting the need for reform in dementia care, citing delays in diagnosis and a lack of specialist support. He is calling on the Government to deliver a bold and ambitious plan for dementia, which would include early diagnosis, treatment, support and care. The Alzheimer's Society is also supporting this call, with its chief executive Michelle Dyson saying that people living with dementia and their families have waited long enough for change.

Snow's documentary, Jon Snow: A Last Big Story, will air on Channel 4 on June 20 and will see him navigate life with Alzheimer's as he undergoes an investigation into a Zambian community impacted by a mining disaster. Dementia is an umbrella term used to describe a range of progressive neurological disorders, with Alzheimer's disease being the most common type.

Each person experiences dementia in their own unique way, and it is a global concern that affects wealthier countries where people are likely to live into very old age





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