Jon Seda Teases Potential Return to One Chicago Franchise

Actor Jon Seda, known for his portrayal of Antonio Dawson in Chicago P.D., has expressed interest in returning to the One Chicago universe. Seda's comments, made during an interview for his latest film, suggest openness to reprising his role should the opportunity arise.

Years after departing the One Chicago universe, actor Jon Seda is hinting at a possible return to the franchise that catapulted him to fame. Seda, best known for his portrayal of Antonio Dawson in Chicago P.D. , left the show in Season 7 to pursue his recovery from painkiller addiction in Puerto Rico. While his exit was impactful, it wasn't a permanent goodbye. Antonio's story remained open, with mentions of his well-being in subsequent episodes.

Seda's recent comments in an interview with Screenrant for his film Into the Deep (2025) reveal his continued affection for the One Chicago world and his willingness to reprise his role. He reminisced about his six-season journey with the franchise, highlighting the unique opportunity to be part of a groundbreaking interconnected storytelling model. Seda expressed his gratitude for the experience and stated that, as long as the show continues, he would be open to returning. This openness comes at a time when Seda's schedule has freed up following the conclusion of his three-season run on the NBC sci-fi series La Brea. While he has not publicly announced any new projects, his interest in revisiting One Chicago strongly suggests a potential comeback for Antonio Dawson. His past role and the possibility of seamlessly integrating back into the narrative make his return a highly likely scenario. One Chicago's declining ratings in recent seasons could also benefit from Seda's star power and the resurgence of a fan-favorite character.





