Jon Rahm promises to apologize after hitting volunteer with divot

Jon Rahm has promised to apologize and give a gift to a volunteer after accidentally hitting him in the face with a divot. The LIV golfer had a brighter moment when he holed out for eagle on the second hole, immediately after coughing up a bogey from the middle of the fairway on the previous hole.

Jon Rahm has promised to track down a volunteer to apologise after a bizarre accident in the first round of the PGA Championship saw the Spaniard hit the man in the face with a divot.

The incident unfolded shortly after Rahm hit a poor approach into the seventh, with the former world No 1 then lashing out in anger by slamming his club against the ground and inadvertently launching a clod of earth at the nearby volunteer. Rahm apologised immediately and stated after his opening 69 that he would seek out the man with a gift. In explaining the episode, he said: “I got a flier on my second shot that went long.

It’s not a good spot. Just out of frustration, I tried to make an air swing, just over the grass, and I wasn’t looking, took a divot, and unfortunately, I hit a volunteer.

“It hit him in the shoulder and then the face - I couldn’t feel any worse. That’s why I was there apologizing.

“I need to somehow track him down to give him a present because that’s inexcusable and for something that could be completely avoidable. Whether it was my intention or not, it was just not good. ” Jon Rahm hit a flyer on the 7th hole today and then took a swing in frustration at the grass and ended up hitting a volunteer with his divot.

After the round he was incredibly apologetic and fully owned up to his poor etiquette: “Thanks for reminding me of that. ” He had a brighter moment when he holed out for eagle on the second hole, immediately after coughing up a bogey from the middle of the fairway on the previous hole. The LIV golfer said: “I mean, what can I say? It was a phenomenal shot, a really good wedge shot.

I came off that first green kicking myself because it was a wrong choice of shot for such a good drive - 105 yards away downwind, it was the wrong shot choice.

“Go to the next hole, and I have a very similar number, at least I have to play it the same number into the wind. Obviously a lot more committed with the right decision, and hit a great shot, obviously the luck of seeing it go in, right?





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PGA Championship Jon Rahm Volunteer Divot Frustration Apologize Gift

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