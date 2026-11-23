Senator Jon Ossoff tops the Emerson College poll for 2028 with 17%, ahead of Kamala Harris. He denies running despite strong Georgia win and rising national numbers.

A recent Emerson College national poll places Georgia U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff at the top of the potential 2028 Democratic presidential field, ahead of former Vice President Kamala Harris. Despite Senator Ossoff repeatedly stating he has no intention to seek the highest office, the polling data suggests he remains a formidable figure in national politics following his recent electoral victory in Georgia.

Ossoff Tops 2028 Democratic Field Poll Numbers

Senator Jon Ossoff received 17 percent of the vote among potential Democratic voters in the Emerson College survey, securing a narrow lead over former Vice President Kamala Harris, who garnered 16 percent. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York followed with 15 percent, while former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg received 14 percent, and California Governor Gavin Newsom trailed with 11 percent. The survey included 1,000 U.S. voters and was conducted from November 14 to 16, with a credibility interval of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

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When voters were asked to name a candidate without a provided list, Senator Jon Ossoff maintained his lead with 17 percent, while Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez received 12 percent and California Governor Gavin Newsom took 8 percent. In this unlisted format, former Vice President Kamala Harris tied with former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at 6 percent. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear received 4 percent, and Arizona Senator Mark Kelly trailed at 3 percent, highlighting a shift from July data where Senator Ossoff stood at 13 percent.

Oscarff Reaffirms No Intent to Run for President

Georgia U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff has consistently denied any plans to run for president in 2028, explicitly stating during an October debate that he has zero interest in the campaign. He emphasized his commitment to serving a full six-year Senate term and described the speculation as a distraction from the urgent task of securing midterm victories. Newsweek reached out to Senator Ossoff's Senate office via email on Monday to request comment regarding the new polling results and his potential presidential ambitions.

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The Senator reiterated his stance on multiple occasions, including a conversation with host Jen Psaki on MS NOW in June, where he dismissed the idea as a fantasy football exercise. During a debate against Republican Representative Mike Collins, moderated by Greg Bluestein of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Senator Ossoff faced direct questioning about why his name persisted in speculation. He repeated his refusal to run and promised to focus on his legislative duties, even as Representative Mike Collins joked that his opponent was implicitly running for president.

Historical Context and Rival Polling Data

History shows that candidates have denied interest in presidential bids until they launched their campaigns, with former President Barack Obama serving as a prominent example before his 2008 run. While Senator Ossoff denies running, former Vice President Kamala Harris has held leads in most previous 2028 primary polls, including an October survey that gave her a 15-point edge over California Governor Gavin Newsom. This discrepancy between the Emerson College poll and earlier surveys underscores the fluidity of early presidential race dynamics.

The Republican field also saw significant shifts in the Emerson College survey, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio pulling 44 percent compared to Vice President JD Vance's 24 percent. This result reversed earlier Emerson polls that had Vice President JD Vance far ahead, while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis received 9 percent and Donald Trump Jr. took 6 percent. President Donald Trump maintained a 37 percent approval rating against 54 percent disapproval, indicating ongoing political polarization.

Demographic Shifts in Georgia Senate Victory

Georgia U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff won his second Senate term by approximately 18 points in a state that President Donald Trump carried in 2024, securing 58.4 percent of the vote against Republican Representative Mike Collins. This margin represented a win by more than 750,000 votes, a stark contrast to his 2021 runoff against Republican Senator David Perdue, which was decided by just over a point. Senator Ossoff, 39, built a coalition that extended into areas traditionally difficult for Democrats, including white voters without college degrees and heavily Latino precincts in north Georgia.

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CBS News exit polling indicates that Senator Jon Ossoff won 93 percent of Black voters, who constitute roughly a third of the state's eligible voters. He also achieved a significant jump among white voters, capturing 40 percent compared to the 28 percent that former Vice President Kamala Harris received in 2024. Among white voters without a college degree, Senator Ossoff took 29 percent, and among white evangelical or born-again Christians, he received 19 percent, surpassing the single digits and teens that previous Democratic candidates struggled to cross.

Impact on National Party Dynamics and Future Steps

The Emerson College survey revealed that the Democratic Party's favorability increased by 9 points over the past year to reach 44 percent, while the GOP's favorability dropped by 9 points to 35 percent. This shift in favorability coincides with Senator Jon Ossoff's successful campaign in Georgia, which broke through traditional demographic barriers. His victory speech in Atlanta on November 3 framed the win as an opening for reformation rather than mere restoration, suggesting a broader vision that may fuel further speculation about his national prospects.

Scholars note that Senator Ossoff's coalition stretches into places Democrats have had trouble holding, particularly among white voters without college degrees. This demographic support, combined with his strong performance among men and voters under 30, positions him as a potential contender for 2028 despite his public denials. The polling data suggests that his ability to win in a state carried by President Donald Trump may influence how Democratic strategists and voters view his viability in a general election scenario.