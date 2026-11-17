All Elite Wrestling's Continental Classic field was unveiled on Monday night as defending tournament champion Jon Moxley was selected for the Gold League.

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The event will begin on Wednesday’s episode of"Dynamite" and the winner will be crowned at World’s End on Dec. 19. AEW owner Tony Khan announced the lineup during halftime of the"Monday Night Football" matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated.

This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. Jay White competes in the ring during AEW Dynamite at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa. , on Oct. 2, 2024. Off the rip, the Blue League will feature three former trios champions in Page, King and Bandido.

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Each man competed in a brutal Texas Death match at Full Gear and lost their title to Swerve Strickland, In the Gold League, Wayne has been on a roll after beating Chris Jericho twice and nearly dethroned Bandido for the Ring of Honor World Championship atTHE CRAIG CARTON SHOW–UNFILTERED, UNAPOLOGETIC AND UNMISSABLE. DOWNLOAD HIS DAILY PODCAST NOW! The matches will be contested under"Continental Rules.

" Each singles competition will have a 20-minute time limit, no one is allowed at ringside and there will be no outside interference. It means no members of The Cut,Tony Khan, CEO of All Elite Wrestling, speaks at the"How to Build Brand" panel during day one of Collision 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, on June 18, 2024.

The winner of the Gold League will meet the runner-up of the Blue League and the winner of the Blue League will meet the runner-up of the Gold League in the semifinals. The winner of both matches will meet in the finals. Each of the matches will take place at World’s End. Moxley took home the title in 2025.

He will hope to defend the championship and be the first person to win the tournament twice.