Jon Morosi Explains How MLB Offseason Could Heat Up Over the Next Week

The 2026 MLB GM Meetings are taking place this week. And according to MLB insider Jon Morosi, some offseason moves might already be in the works. From Nov. 10 t

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; MLB Network host Jon Morosi, as seen on air at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings.

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect The 2026 MLB GM Meetings are taking place this week. And according to MLB insider Jon Morosi, some offseason moves might already be in the works. From Nov. 10 to 12, several front-office executives will gather in Las Vegas for the GM Meetings.

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This year's meetings could arguably be even more important, though, with a"MLB team officials have told me in recent days that their trade conversations are more advanced than is typical by this point in November," Morosi.

"The GM Meetings are often a venue for preliminary talks, but it would not surprise me if there is a deal or two this week. " While it's unclear which specific trades are further along than others at this point in theOct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan reacts against the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB playoffs at Progressive Field.

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Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Earlier on Sunday, Morosi also reported that the uncertainty around the 2027 season could impact some potential trade candidates this winter.

"Hearing MLB trade candidates with 1 year of control left — Logan Gilbert, Steven Kwan, Joe Ryan, Sandy Alcantara, et al — are unlikely to be moved for prospects this month, because teams aren’t sure what kind of 2027 season to expect," Morosi. "However, sources say pending free agents could be moved *for each other* as a way to balance the risk.

"prospects in a deal for the two-time All-Star at this time, the franchise would likely be more inclined to hold on to the 29-year-old outfielder for now. Other organizations may also share that philosophy, at least as far as their 2028will look like with a potential lockout on the horizon. But some intriguing moves could happen as early as this week at the GM Meetings.

Justin Binkowski is a lifelong baseball fan returning to cover the sport he loves after spending nearly a decade writing about video games. Before his time as managing editor at Dot Esports, Binkowski attended King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA, where he was also a relief pitcher on the school's baseball team. While in college, Binkowski was a media relations intern for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders during the 2014 season.