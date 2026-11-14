Jon Kreiss-Tomkins Wins Alaska Governor Race, Flipping Control to Democrats

Democrat Jon Kreiss-Tomkins has been projected to win the Alaska governorship, succeeding Republican Mike Dunleavy and becoming the youngest sitting governor in the US. His victory adds to Democratic gains at the state level, bringing their total governorships to 30.

Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins has won the Alaska governor’s race, NBC News projects, flipping control of the office from Republicans. Kreiss-Tomkins’ victory marks the latest gain for Democrats at the state level in this year’s elections.

The party will hold 30 governorships next year after flipping control in six states. At 37, Kreiss-Tomkins will be the youngest governor in Alaska history and next year he will be the youngest sitting governor in the country. Kreiss-Tomkins, a former state lawmaker, defeated three Republicans on the ballot to succeed term-limited GOP Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

Also read Alaska Democrat Kreiss-Tomkins Avoids Runoff With 50.2 Percent

In Alaska, the top four vote-getters in the primary regardless of party advance to the general election, where ranked choice voting is utilized. Kreiss-Tomkins secured a majority of the vote on the first ballot, so the ranked choice aspect did not come into play in the race. Former state Sen. Tom Begich, a Democrat, had finished second in the August primary just behind Kreiss-Tomkins.

Advertisement

But he dropped out of the race soon after to consolidate Democratic support behind Kreiss-Tomkins. The three Republican candidates on the November ballot were Anchorage businesswoman Bernadette Wilson, former Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson and former state Attorney General Treg Taylor. Wilson, who was backed by President Donald Trump, finished a distant second.one week before Election Day.

“JKT is a young Alaskan with a view and a perspective that I think Alaska needs right now — a freshness of energy, a common-sense guy who has a known ability to be working together,” Murkowski Kreiss-Tomkins campaigned on boosting funding for public schools, lowering energy costs, expanding Medicaid and protecting Alaska’s fisheries. He also called for a moratorium on all new data centers until the state Legislature can pass regulations, and said he would not allow direct or indirect subsidies to data centers for electricity costs.