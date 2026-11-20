Mad Men star Jon Hamm and his wife Anna Osceola have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The 55-year-old actor opens up about his mix of excitement and terror regarding fatherhood, contrasting with his past statements about not wanting kids. The couple married in June 2023 after dating since 2017.

Jon Hamm, the acclaimed actor best known for his transformative role as the enigmatic Don Draper in the critically praised television series Mad Men, has officially welcomed his first child with his wife, Anna Osceola.

The 55-year-old star and the 38-year-old Osceola are currently celebrating the arrival of a baby boy, confirming rumors that had been circulating for several months. According to a reliable source who spoke with People magazine on Thursday, the couple is overjoyed with their new addition to the family. This happy announcement follows a period of heightened public attention, beginning in August when the Daily Mail first reported that Osceola was expecting.

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At that time, Osceola confidently showcased her baby bump in a bikini during a relaxing beach outing in the Hamptons with her husband. The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Big Sur, California, in June 2023, marking a significant commitment in their relationship before the birth of their son. Representatives for the couple have been contacted for further comment but have not yet responded to requests for statement.

Hamm Discusses Mixed Feelings About Fatherhood

Hamm recently opened up about his complex emotional state surrounding fatherhood during a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. When asked how he was coping with the impending arrival of his first child, the film and television star admitted that his feelings were a mixture of profound excitement and deep terror. He noted that this emotional duality was the correct way to feel as he prepared for the challenges and joys of parenthood.

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Hamm also displayed self-awareness and humor regarding his age, joking with the audience that he would be an old father. He quipped that when his child is seventy years old, he will be one hundred and fifty-two, yet he still expects to say with pride that he accomplished the task of raising them. This candid admission stands in stark contrast to his public stance on family life in previous years.

In 2008, while dating his long-term partner Jennifer Westfeldt, he told The Guardian that he was not necessarily interested in having children. He further elaborated on his views in 2012, joking to Us Weekly that he would likely be a terrible father, suggesting a significant evolution in his personal priorities and desires over the last decade.

How Hamm and Osceola First Met

The romantic seeds between Hamm and Osceola were sown long before their public relationship began, dating back to the 2015 series finale of Mad Men. In the episode, which was filmed in 2014, Osceola appeared as a receptionist at a California retreat where Hamm's character, Don Draper, was staying during a period of personal crisis.

Osceola made her red-carpet debut with her baby bump at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 14, drawing attention to her growing family. Her pregnancy was a surprise to many fans given Hamm's history of expressing skepticism toward marriage and parenthood. In 2014, he told Playboy that marriage did not hold particular significance for him, citing his parents' divorce when he was two years old as a lack of a positive role model for married life.

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History of Hamm Relationships and Family Views

Hamm and Westfeldt were together from 1997 to 2015, launching the production company Points West Pictures in 2009. Their breakup was attributed in part to Hamm's party-heavy lifestyle and a desire for personal growth that was not mutual. Hamm was first spotted with Osceola in 2017, and they were publicly confirmed as a couple in 2020.

Just days before their wedding, Hamm gave a defense of marriage in a 2023 interview on Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi, signaling a clear shift in his perspective on lifelong commitment and family structure.