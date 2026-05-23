Jon Favreau Surprises Star Wars Fans with Martin Scorsese Voice Role in The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian's director, Jon Favreau, has announced a surprising collaboration with Martin Scorsese, one of the greatest directors in modern history, for a role in the show. Surprisingly, Martin Scorsese voices an Ardennian fry-cook in The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Warning! This post contains SPOILERS for The Mandalorian & Grogu , one of the best new characters in the series. Director Jon Favreau surprised viewers by convincing fellow director Martin Scorsese to voice a brand-new Star Wars character.

The appearance of Scorsese's Alien character is relatively short, yet meaningful in the Star Wars movie's second act. Additionally, the character provides important intel to Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin, and also allows for an interesting twist involving Grogu as something to eat





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The Mandalorian Grogu Jon Favreau Martin Scorsese Star Wars Ardennian Shakari Fried-Cook

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