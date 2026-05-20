Jon Favreau's Star Wars Film: The Mandalorian's Long-Awaited Movie Release

After nearly seven years since the last Star Wars movie release, Favreau's film promises to bring in a new generation of fans.

This image released by Disney shows director Jon Favreau , left, and Pedro Pascal on the set of Lucasfilm’s " Star Wars : The Mandalorian and Grogu.

" (Francois Duhamel/Lucasfilm Ltd./Disney via AP). He was 10 and a half when the first film was released in theaters in 1977, which he went to see with his dad. From the opening shot of that Imperial Star Destroyer filling the screen, he was forever changed. It made him fall in love with the movies: The wonder, the world, the spectacle and the shared experience.

By the time "Return of the Jedi" came out he’d even found a job that was a little closer to the action: Movie theater usher. To his name, in addition to all that comes with being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’s always been ready to raise his hand when it comes to Star Wars.

He voiced a Mandalorian in "The Clone Wars", played an alien in "Solo" and helped create "The Mandalorian" series and his immensely popular counterpart, Grogu (aka Baby Yoda). But believe it or not, he only ever got to direct one episode of the show (the first of the second season). So, yes, Favreau has paid his dues and now, at 59, he finally has a Star Wars movie of his own coming to theaters on May 22





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Star Wars Jon Favreau The Mandalorian Grogu (Aka Baby Yoda) Disney Pedro Pascal Movie Theater Usher Marvel Cinematic Universe Cinemacon Dramatics Shared Experience Star Wars Fans Mandalorian Knowledge Characters Disney+ Background Story New Generation Mythic Structure Story Types Possession Of Baby Yoda

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