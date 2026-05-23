Jon Favreau's 'Chef' vs. Taika Waititi's 'Jojo Rabbit': A Tale of Two Studios

This text discusses the contrasting fates of two films starring Scarlett Johansson: Chef, a feel-good dramedy directed by Jon Favreau, and Jojo Rabbit, an anti-hate satire directed by Taika Waititi.

When Jon Favreau felt the urge to make a small-scale film after mucking about in the Marvel stable for a few years, he directed Chef , a feel-good dramedy about a father-son relationship.

When Taika Waititi decided to scale back after directing Thor: Ragnarok for Marvel, he played Hitler. Both their films featured Scarlett Johansson, and while the first was relatively well-liked, it has been lost to the annals of time. Waititi's film, on the other hand, was far more divisive. It won the filmmaker an Oscar and cemented him as a force to be reckoned with.

For a while, he was the apple of the industry's eye. But over time, the divisiveness has grown and the popular sentiment around Waititi isn't as favorable as it once was. His controversial dark comedy is currently streaming on Peacock, but not for much longer





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Jon Favreau Chef Taika Waititi Jojo Rabbit Scarlett Johansson Film Industry Popular Sentiment Goosebumps Entertainment Marvel Oscar Peacock

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