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Jon Favreau looks ahead to 'Star Wars' sequel

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Jon Favreau looks ahead to 'Star Wars' sequel
Star WarsThe MandalorianJon Favreau
📆5/25/2026 11:32 AM
📰comingsoonnet
22 sec. here / 13 min. at publisher
📊News: 50% · Publisher: 51%

Jon Favreau, the director of 'The Mandalorian', has already started thinking about what comes next for the duo. He sees their journey as a 'wide open canvas' in the world of Star Wars and envisions the story as a 'garden or a greenhouse' where different threads can grow in multiple directions. Further, Dave Filoni is shaping a bigger timeline that connects several story arcs across the franchise. No official sequel has been confirmed yet, but Favreau has 'a lot of notes and ideas' for where the characters could go next within this corner of Star Wars.

Jon Favreau , the director of ' The Mandalorian ' who previously did 'Iron Man 3', 'Chef', and now brings us ' Star Wars ', is already planning where to take the duo next.

He described their journey as a 'a wide open canvas' within the Star Wars universe. He mentioned the idea of a 'garden or a greenhouse' where different threads can grow in multiple directions. Lucasfilm's Dave Filoni is helping in shaping a bigger timeline that connects several story arcs. No official sequel has been confirmed, but he has a lot of notes and ideas for the characters' future within this corner of Star Wars

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Star Wars The Mandalorian Jon Favreau Dave Filoni Future Story Garden Or Greenhouse Story Arcs Film Timeline Disney Era Star Wars Filoni New Phase

 

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