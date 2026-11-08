Jon-Erik Hexum Death: Actor Dies on Cover Up Set After Blank Gun Accident

Rising star Jon-Erik Hexum died on October 12, 1984, during filming of Cover Up. An accidental discharge of a blank cartridge in a game of Russian roulette caused fatal injuries.

Rising Hollywood star Jon-Erik Hexum died on October 12, 1984, while filming the spy thriller series Cover Up. The actor, who was on the verge of mainstream superstardom with a chiseled appearance and ice blue eyes, suffered fatal injuries during a bizarre accident on set. The tragedy occurred when Hexum pointed a prop .44 magnum loaded with blanks at his own head during a game of Russian roulette, releasing a blast force that proved lethal despite the absence of a live bullet.

The October 12, 1984 On-Set Accident

The fatal incident took place on Stage 18 of the 20th Century Fox lot in Burbank, California, where the production team was shooting the seventh episode of Cover Up. Cast and crew members had been waiting through delays as the director attempted to secure the perfect take for the day. Hexum, who was playing an undercover CIA agent posing as a male model, became bored during the downtime and engaged in a joking game of Russian roulette with the prop firearm.

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The blast from the blank cartridge generated enough pressure to dislodge a piece of Hexum's skull the size of a quarter. This bone fragment struck his brain, causing a major hemorrhage. Although he was rushed to the hospital, the damage was catastrophic. He was declared brain-dead on October 18, 1984, just weeks before his twenty-seventh birthday on November 5, 1984.

Hexum Career Trajectory and Rising Fame

Jon-Erik Hexum, born Jack Hexum on November 5, 1957, in Englewood, New Jersey, had a humble upbringing in Tenafly, New Jersey, following his parents' divorce when he was four years old. Raised by his mother Gretha alongside his elder brother Gunnar, Hexum credited her for fostering his early artistic interests through piano lessons and theater visits. He graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in social science and began his acting career while playing football for the university team.

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His professional breakthrough arrived in 1981 after a meeting with Bob Lemond, the manager of John Travolta, which led him to Los Angeles. He initially landed a starring role as Phineas Bogg, a former pirate turned time traveler, in NBC's Voyagers!. Although the series was cancelled, it established his presence in the industry. In 1983, he gained significant attention playing Joan Collins' age-gap love interest in the made-for-television movie Making of a Male Model, produced by Aaron Spelling. The film's success, driven largely by shirtless scenes, made him a global sex symbol.

Stakeholder Reactions and Personal Legacy

E.G. Daily, Hexum's girlfriend at the time of his death, was devastated by the loss of the man she described as genuinely macho yet caring. She publicly expressed her desire for his legacy not to be defined by the foolish act that caused his death. Daily noted that the couple had been together for ten months when the accident occurred on the Cover Up set.

Despite his rising fame and status as a heartthrob, Hexum maintained a modest lifestyle. He described himself as an extreme miser and continued to live in a modest home in Burbank, California, while driving a vintage 1954 Chevy Bel Air. In a September 1984 interview conducted shortly before his death, he discussed his role as Mac Harper in Cover Up, stating that the character was more exciting than his real-life personality. He had previously expressed mixed feelings about his role in Making of a Male Model, calling it trashy and exploitative despite its commercial success.

Impact and Historical Context of the Tragedy

The death of Jon-Erik Hexum sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry in October 1984. It highlighted the dangers associated with prop weapons on film sets and the casual attitudes toward safety that sometimes prevailed during production delays. The tragedy cut short the career of an actor who had just secured a major role in a high-profile spy drama alongside Jennifer O'Neill.

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Hexum's passing marked the end of a promising trajectory that many believed would lead to sustained stardom. His final interview remarks about the seriousness of his new dramatic role underscored his ambition to move beyond his sex symbol status. The circumstances of his death, involving a blank cartridge and a game of chance, remain a somber footnote in the history of 1980s Hollywood. His story continues to be referenced when discussing on-set safety protocols and the unexpected nature of professional hazards in the film industry.