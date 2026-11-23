Jon Cryer returns to CBS in the new drama Cupertino as Judge Van Linkerspleen. This marks his first major network role since leaving Two And A Half Men over a decade ago.

Jon Cryer is making his highly anticipated return to CBS after more than ten years away from the network that launched his modern career. The veteran actor, best known for his long-running role as Alan Harper on the hit sitcom Two And A Half Men, will appear in the new legal drama Cupertino. This casting choice marks a significant departure from his comedic roots and signals a new chapter for the actor within the CBS lineup.

Cryer's last major association with CBS was his guest appearance on NCIS season 13, where he played Dr. Cyril Taft. Since that brief stint, he has pursued various projects in theater and other television roles. Now, he is stepping back into the CBS fold, but instead of reuniting with the NCIS family, he is joining a completely different franchise. This decision highlights a strategic shift in how the network is utilizing his proven box office appeal.

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Cupertino Role and Plot Details

Jon Cryer will portray Judge Van Linkerspleen, a federal judge who presides over a secretive court system in the series Cupertino. The character is described as an independent free thinker who must prioritize strict compliance when making critical decisions. This role places Cryer in a morally gray area, distinct from the lighthearted sitcom persona that defined his previous decade-long hit. The casting decision was made by creators Robert and Michelle King, who developed the show specifically to explore these complex legal nuances.

The series Cupertino focuses on the blurry lines between established law and powerful technology companies seeking to operate without consequences. Mike Colter stars as Michael, a lawyer who has been mistreated by Silicon Valley elites, alongside Rachel Keller as Olivia. Together, they represent clients seeking justice in a system heavily skewed toward corporate power. Cryer's Judge Van Linkerspleen appears in a capacity that is currently slated as a guest appearance, but the creators view the character as pivotal to the show's central conflicts.

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Contrast With NCIS Return Speculation

While Cryer's involvement in Cupertino is confirmed, many fans had hoped for a different kind of CBS comeback. Speculation often pointed toward a return to the NCIS franchise, especially with the announcement of NCIS: Origins. In NCIS: Origins season 3, the character of Dr. Cyril Taft, originally played by Cryer, has recently returned to the screen. This revival has led to renewed interest in seeing how the dynamic between Gibbs and Taft might evolve in the present day.

During his previous appearance on NCIS season 13, Cryer's Dr. Taft served as a U.S. Navy Reserves surgeon who saved Gibbs' life following the season 12 finale shooting. The relationship between the two characters developed into a deep friendship that allowed viewers to see a vulnerable side of the usually stoic agent. Revisiting this connection would have offered significant emotional depth to the current NCIS narrative. However, the creators of Cupertino felt that Cryer's ability to navigate moral dilemmas made him the ideal choice for their specific legal drama.

Career Evolution and Network Strategy

Jon Cryer's career trajectory has been defined by his versatility, transitioning seamlessly from the 1980s role of Duckie in Pretty In Pink to the 2000s sitcom success of Two And A Half Men. The latter series ran for 12 seasons from 2003 to 2015, establishing him as a staple of American television. His return to CBS represents a strategic move by the network to leverage his established brand recognition while introducing him to a new genre. This approach allows CBS to capitalize on his legacy while expanding the creative boundaries of its new programming.

The contrast between his role as Alan Harper and Judge Van Linkerspleen underscores the range Cryer brings to the table. While Alan Harper was a character often defined by comedic timing and personal mishaps, Judge Van Linkerspleen requires a more subdued and authoritative performance. The King creators noted that seeing Cryer move between comedy and drama throughout his career was a crucial factor in casting him. This decision reflects a broader trend in television where veteran actors are increasingly being utilized in dramatic roles that challenge their established public images.

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As Cupertino continues to find its footing, Jon Cryer's performance will be closely watched by audiences and industry analysts alike. His ability to draw in viewers from his past sitcom success could provide a significant boost to the new series. Meanwhile, the absence of a direct NCIS reunion leaves fans to speculate about future possibilities within that franchise. Regardless of the outcome, Jon Cryer's return to CBS marks a notable event in the current television landscape, showcasing the enduring appeal of a seasoned performer adapting to new creative challenges.