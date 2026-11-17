Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer returns to CBS for the first time in a decade, joining the new legal series Cupertino as Judge Van Linkespleen alongside creators Robert and Michelle King.

Jon Cryer is returning to the CBS network for the first time in ten years, marking a significant homecoming for the longtime star of the hit sitcom Two and a Half Men. The actor, best known for his portrayal of Alan Harper alongside Charlie Sheen and Angus T. Jones, has been cast as a guest star in the upcoming CBS legal drama series titled Cupertino.

Cryer's First CBS Role Since 2016

This new casting marks Jon Cryer's first appearance on a CBS program since 2016, when he played the character Dr. Cyril Taft in episode six of the thirteenth season of NCIS. While Two and a Half Men remains one of the network's most successful franchises, running for twelve seasons, Cryer has not appeared in a CBS production during the intervening decade. His return signals a renewed connection with the network that originally launched his career into the national spotlight.

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Playing a Federal Judge in Cupertino

In the new legal series Cupertino, Jon Cryer will assume the role of Judge Van Linkespleen, a federal judge operating within a top-secret court. The character is described as an individual who prioritizes independent thinking and fairness above blind compliance with established protocols. This role requires Cryer to navigate complex moral landscapes, moving away from the pure comedy of his past sitcom roles into a more nuanced dramatic territory that challenges the boundaries of legal ethics.

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Creators Praise Cryer's Versatility

Series co-creators, showrunners, and executive producers Robert King and Michelle King expressed strong enthusiasm for casting Jon Cryer in this demanding role. They stated that Cryer was the perfect choice because he could portray a judge who defied easy categorization as either a good guy or a bad guy. The Kings emphasized the need for an actor who could deliver comedic timing while simultaneously exploring the moral dilemmas of a judge forced to operate within a deeply flawed system.

CBS Drama Premieres in October 2026

The series Cupertino is scheduled to premiere on CBS on October 8, 2026. The show is created and showrun by Robert King and Michelle King, with additional direction provided by Sam Hoffman, Ron Underwood, and Joe Menendez. Writing duties for the series are shared between the Kings and Joey Hartstone. As the network prepares for this fall launch, fans are watching closely to see how Cryer's comedic background translates into the high-stakes world of federal jurispriction in a classified setting.