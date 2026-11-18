Jon Cryer casts his vote in CBS legal drama Cupertino as Judge Van Linkerspleen. Discover cast details, schedule changes, and showrunner insights for the Silicon Valley series.

Jon Cryer has officially entered the cast of the CBS legal drama Cupertino, stepping into the role of Judge Van Linkerspleen. This guest appearance places the Emmy-winning actor on the bench rather than in the courtroom, portraying a federal judge operating within a top-secret judicial environment. The character serves as a narrative foil to the protagonists in this David versus Goliath storyline set against the backdrop of Silicon Valley.

The Core Legal Mechanism and Plot

Cupertino centers on a high-stakes legal battle where a lawyer played by Mike Colter uncovers that his former employer, a technology startup, fraudulently withheld his stock options. Following this discovery, he allies with Rachel Keller, who portrays another attorney recently terminated from her position, to represent workers exploited by the tech elite. Jon Cryer's character, Judge Van Linkerspleen, functions as an individual thinker who strives to administer justice fairly within a system that strictly demands compliance from its judicial officers.

Also read ‘Cupertino’ Moving, ‘Ghosts’ Doubling Up on CBS’ Midseason Schedule

Stakeholder Perspectives and Casting Choices

Showrunners Robert King and Michelle King publicly praised the decision to bring Jon Cryer into the production, describing him as the perfect fit for the complex judicial role. They emphasized the need for an actor capable of delivering comedic timing while simultaneously exploring the moral dilemmas faced by a judge bound to uphold laws within a deeply flawed system. The Kings noted that Cryer successfully embodies a judicial figure whose allegiance remains ambiguous, leaving audiences unsure whether he is a moral compass or an antagonist.

The primary cast supporting this narrative includes Ella Stiller, Nik Dodani, Busy Philipps, and Renée Elise Goldsberry, who anchor the series alongside Mike Colter and Rachel Keller. The production team values the nuanced performance required to balance the show's satirical tone with its serious critique of corporate power structures. This casting strategy aims to humanize the institutional barriers faced by the plaintiffs in their fight against established tech conglomerates.

Advertisement

Broadcast Schedule and Production Details

Viewers can currently catch new episodes of Cupertino airing on Thursdays at 10 PM ET/PT on the CBS broadcast network. A significant schedule adjustment is confirmed for the upcoming season, with the series shifting to Sundays at 10 to 11 PM beginning on January 17. This programming change reflects CBS's strategic scheduling decisions to maximize audience retention and viewership numbers for the legal procedural.

Liz Glotzer and Sam Hoffman serve as executive producers alongside the Kings, overseeing the creative direction of the series. The production operates within the competitive landscape of network television, aiming to establish a distinct identity through its focus on Silicon Valley litigation. The schedule shift to Sunday evenings places Cupertino in direct competition with other major network offerings, requiring strong promotional efforts to maintain viewer engagement.

Jon Cryer Career Trajectory

Jon Cryer brings a substantial track record to this legal drama, building upon his acclaimed portrayal of Alan Harper on the CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men. His performance in that series earned him two Primetime Emmy Awards, including wins in both the Supporting Actor and Lead Actor categories. This versatility allows him to transition seamlessly between comedic timing and dramatic weight, a skill set highly valued for the role of Judge Van Linkerspleen.

Following his success in sitcoms, Cryer expanded his repertoire by starring in and executive producing NBC's Extended Family. He also demonstrated his range by playing the villain Lex Luthor on The CW's Supergirl. His diverse portfolio highlights his ability to inhabit both sympathetic and antagonistic roles, making him a strategic asset for the CBS legal series.

Advertisement

Representation for Jon Cryer in this casting arrangement includes UTA, Artists First, and Myman Greenspan Fox. These agencies facilitated the agreement, ensuring that the actor's involvement aligns with his broader career objectives. The collaboration between the talent and the production team marks a significant addition to the Cupertino cast, enhancing the show's credibility and entertainment value.

The integration of Jon Cryer into the ensemble supports the series' mission to deconstruct the legal and ethical complexities of the tech industry. His performance as Judge Van Linkerspleen will serve as a critical narrative device, challenging the protagonists to navigate a judicial system that prioritizes institutional loyalty over individual justice. This dynamic promises to add depth to the ongoing legal battles depicted in the series.