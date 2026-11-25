Jon Cryer has been tapped for a guest role in Robert and Michelle King's CBS legal thriller Cupertino, his first CBS role since 2017.

Jon Cryer has been cast in a guest role on Cupertino, the new legal thriller from Robert and Michelle King, the creators behind The Good Wife and Elsbeth. According to Deadline, Cryer will appear in the CBS series, which marks his first role on a CBS show since 2017. An exact air date for his episode has not yet been announced.

Cryer's casting ends a long gap between appearances on the network where his defining hit ran for years. He starred as Alan Harper on Two and a Half Men, a comedy that ended more than eleven years ago, and he has not returned to the show's home in nearly a decade. His new part brings him back to CBS in a courtroom setting that differs sharply from his earlier sitcom work.

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Judge Van Linkerspleen Role in Cupertino

Jon Cryer will play Judge Van Linkerspleen, a high-profile judge who works behind the scenes in a top-secret court. The character is the head of a very curious court, and images released with the casting news offer a first look at that unusual setting.

The role places Cryer among the lawyers of Price, Siffre and Associates, the firm at the center of the series. Michael Price, played by Mike Colter, and Olivia Siffre, played by Rachel Keller, are expected to appear in front of the judge. The firm's dealings with the court form the core of the legal drama.

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Cryer's character is described as a complex figure working inside a crooked system that values compliance above all else. The judge still strives to deliver rulings fairly and to act as an individual thinker within the cases that come before him.

Kings Describe Cryer Character Complexity

Robert and Michelle King say they cast Cryer because the judge needed to be difficult to read. In an official statement, the Kings said that Jon Cryer was perfect for a judge whose motives could not be easily sorted into good or bad.

The Kings also said the production needed an actor who could deliver comedy while digging into a moral dilemma. In their words, the character is a judge who must follow the law in a deeply flawed system, a tension that the series intends to explore through each case.

The images also point to a possible storyline involving Michael Price's former partner. Nichole, played by Renée Elise Goldsberry, appears in one of the released photos alongside Price, Siffre and the judge. That image could signal another legal showdown between Nichole and her former flame, although the production has not confirmed the details of that plot.

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Cupertino Cast and Next Steps at CBS

Cupertino will also feature Ella Stiller, Nik Dodani, Busy Philipps and Rob McClure, among others. Their presence gives the series a wide ensemble that sits alongside Cryer's courtroom role. The full ensemble has not been detailed beyond the names already announced.

For viewers, the key next step is the premiere schedule, which has not yet been set for Cryer's episode. Until CBS announces a date, fans can track the official casting updates from Deadline and the network. The series will show how Cryer's judge fits into the legal thriller's crooked system and its unresolved rivalry between Price and Nichole.