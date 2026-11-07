Jon Bernthal Star Power Drives Box Office Success Amid Netflix Departure

Jon Bernthal achieved historic box office milestones with The Punisher and The Odyssey. However, his 2021 Western Those Who Wish Me Now leaves Netflix on November 30.

Historians analyzing the trajectory of Jon Bernthal's acting career will identify 2026 as a definitive turning point. The actor successfully reprised his iconic role as The Punisher in two distinct Marvel Cinematic Universe projects throughout the year. These projects included the standalone film The Punisher: One Last Kill and the ensemble feature Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Bernthal Dominates Global Box Office Metrics

The latter project, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, demonstrated immense commercial viability by grossing over $2 billion at the box office. This financial success was largely attributed to the combined star power of Bernthal and Tom Holland. Their partnership drove audience engagement and ticket sales on a global scale.

Also read Game of Thrones Legends Introduces Jon Snow Crow Variant Update

Two weeks prior to the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the same duo starred in their first Christopher Nolan directed film. The movie was titled The Odyssey and achieved unprecedented critical and commercial acclaim. It grossed over $1.8 billion globally, securing its status as the highest-grossing R-rated feature ever produced.

The Odyssey is now scheduled to become available for home viewing via Video on Demand in a few weeks. This digital release allows a wider audience to access the film after its successful theatrical run. The timing capitalizes on the sustained public interest generated by the actors recent performances.

Advertisement

Contrasting Financial Performance With Previous Roles

Despite this string of box office triumphs, Bernthal did not experience identical financial success with every project. In 2021, he starred in a Western thriller titled Those Who Wish Me Dead. This film grossed only $19 million at the box office during its initial run.

The limited theatrical revenue was largely due to operational restrictions still in place at many cinemas. The restrictions were a direct result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. These limitations significantly impacted the film initial box office potential.

Taylor Sheridan wrote and directed Those Who Wish Me Dead. Sheridan is renowned for writing all five seasons of the popular series Yellowstone. His involvement added significant prestige to the production and attracted a dedicated viewership base.

Netflix Removal Date Confirmed For Western Thriller

Earlier this year, Those Who Wish Me Dead was added to the Netflix streaming platform. It quickly became one of the most-watched movies on the service for the entire summer season. The platform initially offered the film to a massive international audience.

Advertisement

Netflix recently confirmed that the last day to watch the movie on their platform will be on November 30. The streamer enforced this removal date despite the films previous popularity. Viewers must plan to watch the film before this specific deadline.

This departure marks the end of the films availability on the streaming service. The decision highlights the transient nature of digital content licensing agreements. Audiences interested in viewing the Taylor Sheridan directed Western must act before the specified removal date.