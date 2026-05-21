Jon Bernthal's Future As Frank Castle

Jon Bernthal, known for his role as Jon Bernthal in the MCU, expressed his interest in reprising his role as Frank Castle after the release of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.' His performance as The Punisher has resonated with fans, making him a popular choice to continue playing the character in future MCU projects.

While speaking to Esquire recently, Jon Bernthal opened up about his future as Frank Castle. The star mentioned that he's 'really down' to keep working on the character but only if he's the one making it.

Bernthal's comments reveal his intentions to continue as The Punisher in the MCU. His impressive portrayal of the character has earned him the reputation as the face of The Punisher, similar to Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Ryan Reynolds. Bernthal has even written for standalone projects, which received positive reviews. Given his enthusiasm and ability to embody the character, Marvel should consider letting Bernthal continue playing Castle in The Punisher projects.

However, it remains unclear if he'll be involved in spin-off projects that are out of his control





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