Jon Bernthal's Deep Dive into Criminal Reality in Baby Driver

Jon Bernthal studied real career criminals to portray Griff in Baby Driver, a film directed by Edgar Wright that earned $227 million globally with a $34 million budget.

JON BERNTHAL delivers a standout supporting performance as Griff in the 2017 crime thriller Baby Driver. Directed by Edgar Wright, the film features Bernthal as a shrewd security specialist for a high-stakes robbery crew. The movie recently became available for streaming on Paramount+, offering audiences a chance to revisit this acclaimed action film.

Box Office Success and Directorial Triumph

Edgar Wright achieved significant commercial success with Baby Driver, grossing $227 million against a production budget of $34 million. This financial achievement cemented Wright's reputation as a director capable of transitioning from independent comedies to large-scale action films. The project marked Wright's second American-set production, following his 2010 film Scott Pilgrim Vs The World. It also served as his first major motion picture following a previous collaboration with Marvel Studios on the original Ant-Man.

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The narrative centers on Ansel Elgort, who portrays Baby, a talented getaway driver working for a bank robbery gang led by the calculating Doc. Kevin Spacey plays Doc, a role that anchors the criminal enterprise with cold precision. Baby struggles with his life of crime, especially after developing feelings for waitress Debora, played by Lily James. The story follows his attempts to escape the dangerous world of his co-workers, which proves far more lethal than he anticipated.

Cinematic Homages and Iconic Soundtrack

Edgar Wright designed Baby Driver to pay homage to classic heist movies rather than simply imitate them. The film draws clear inspiration from timeless action titles such as Vanishing Point, Heat, and Point Break. Wright incorporates these influences seamlessly, creating a movie that feels like a natural successor to the genre's history. The character of Baby uses an iPod to synchronize his movements, linking every car chase and action sequence to specific musical tracks.

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The ensemble cast includes Jamie Foxx as the sadistic henchman Bats, adding intensity to the crew's dynamics. Jon Hamm and Eiza Gonzalez appear as Buddy and Darling, a couple of criminals defined by their chaotic romance. While Ansel Elgort and Lily James provide magnetic chemistry as the leads, the supporting characters bring distinct flavors to the story. The film's release date was June 28, 2017, and it runs for 113 minutes.

Researching the Mindset of Career Criminals

JON BERNTHAL approached his role as Griff with meticulous research to ensure authenticity. He spoke with real-life career criminals to understand the mindset required to sustain a life outside the law. Bernthal discussed this preparation in an interview with FilmInk around the time of the movie's release. He aimed to challenge common misconceptions about how criminals are typically portrayed in film and television.

Many people mistakenly believe that being a criminal implies being uneducated or untalented. Bernthal noted that the criminal world actually involves a full gamut of individuals with varying skills and backgrounds. Griff is an experienced criminal responsible for the crew's security, requiring every movement to be analyzed for danger. This role demanded a level of minimalism that stood out against the larger-than-life performances of other cast members.

Legacy and Continued Influence in Modern Thrillers

Almost a decade after the film's initial release, JON BERNTHAL remains a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. He has become a key part of some of the highest-grossing movies of all time. His portrayal of Griff in Baby Driver remains a significant example of his ability to bring depth to smaller roles. The performance highlights his commitment to realism and character study in action-driven narratives.

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Baby Driver continues to satisfy viewers who appreciate action-packed modern thrillers with retro sensibilities. The film's unique approach to sound and action choreography has influenced subsequent productions in the genre. With the movie now streaming on Paramount+, new audiences can experience this critically acclaimed project. The combination of Wright's direction and Bernthal's grounded performance ensures the film's lasting appeal.