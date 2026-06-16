Joliet shooting: Police search for suspect after man, woman wounded at apartment complex

Joliet police are searching for a suspect after a man and woman were shot Monday afternoon at an apartment complex. Here's what we know.

Both victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. - A man and a woman were shot Monday afternoon at a southwest suburban apartment complex, and police are searching for a suspect who fled the area.

Officers responded at 4:03 p.m. to a report of shots fired at Riverwalk Homes, an apartment complex located at 363 North Broadway Street, according to Joliet police. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical aid until Joliet Fire Department paramedics arrived. The woman had been shot in the groin, while the man was hit in the right arm.

Both were taken to St. Joseph Medical Center with injuries considered non-life-threatening. Police said the shooting occurred after an argument. They identified a male suspect and learned an armed security guard working at the apartment complex fired their gun after seeing the suspect holding a firearm immediately following the shooting. It was not made clear if the suspect had also been shot.

The suspect fled the area in a vehicle that was later located in the 1400 block of Dearborn Street. Officers searched the vehicle and a nearby home, but the suspect remains at large. What we don't know:What you can do: Police are asking anyone with video footage or information about the shooting to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigations Division at 815-724-3020.





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