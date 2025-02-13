Jokic's Triple-Double Masterclass Leads Nuggets Past Trail Blazers

Nikola Jokic continues his historic season with another triple-double, leading the Denver Nuggets to a victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Denver Nuggets secured a resounding victory against the Portland Trail Blazers , winning by a score of 132-121. Nikola Jokic , the reigning back-to-back MVP, delivered another dominant performance, racking up 26 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists, and 2 steals while shooting an impressive 11 out of 20 from the field in 36 minutes of action. This performance cemented Jokic's place in NBA history as the third player ever to achieve 25 or more triple-doubles in a three-season span.

He joins the elite company of his teammate Russell Westbrook (4x) and the legendary Oscar Robertson (3x) in this exclusive club. Jokic's exceptional season continues, with averages of 29.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. He's shooting a remarkable 57.7% from the field and 45.0% from beyond the arc in 49 games played. Jokic's statistical prowess this season is truly remarkable. He has accumulated 1,432 points, 602 rebounds, 492 assists, 99 three-pointers, and 87 steals in just 48 games. This makes him one of only five players in NBA history, alongside Luka Dončić, James Harden, LeBron James, and Russell Westbrook, to achieve these milestones in a single season. The Nuggets, with their impressive 36-19 record in 55 games, secured the third seed in the Western Conference. They will next take on LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets on February 20th at home





