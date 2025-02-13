Jokic Joins Elite Company with 25th Triple-Double of the Season

Nikola Jokic continues his historic season with a 26-point triple-double against the Portland Trail Blazers, becoming only the third player in NBA history to record 25 triple-doubles in a single season. This achievement places him alongside teammate Russell Westbrook and Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson.

If winning three NBA MVPs wasn't enough, the level of dominance Nikola Jokic has displayed this year should tell basketball fans just how special he is. A player who will go down as a first-ballot Hall of Famer and truly one-of-a-kind, Jokic is the reason the Denver Nuggets can't be counted out in any scenario come playoff time.

On Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Nuggets star continued his dominance with a quiet 26-point triple-double that was overshadowed by Jamal Murray's career-high 55 points. However, it wasn't just another triple-double for Jokic, as he made NBA history in the process as a part of his 2024-25 season to this point. He becomes the 3rd player EVER to have 25+ triple-doubles in 3 seasons, joining teammate Russell Westbrook (4x) and Oscar Robertson (3x). Jokic's 25 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists gave him his 25th triple-double of the season, making him only the third player in NBA history to record that many in a season. Jokic joins teammate Russell Westbrook and Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson on the elite list to do so.With 27 games left in the season after the All-Star break this weekend, Jokic remains on pace to finish as only the third player in league history to average a triple-double for an entire season, a list which includes the aforementioned Westbrook and Robertson. The Nuggets will be back in action again as Jokic continues his historic regular season when the Charlotte Hornets come to Denver for a contest on Thursday, January 20th. A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NIKOLA JOKIC TRIPLE-DOUBLE NBA DENVER NUGGETS HISTORY

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ryan Day Joins Elite Company With Kirby Smart and Dabo SwinneyOhio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day has just joined Kirby Smart and Dabo as one of the only head coaches to accomplish this achievement.

Read more »

Josh Giddey Joins Elite Bulls Rebounding Company in First SeasonIn his debut season with the Chicago Bulls, Josh Giddey has made a significant impact, achieving a feat that puts him in rare company with Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

Read more »

LeBron James Scores 42 Points at 40, Joins Elite CompanyLeBron James, at the age of 40, continues to defy expectations, scoring 42 points and leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a decisive victory. His performance draws comparisons to NBA legends like Michael Jordan and highlights his enduring talent and longevity.

Read more »

Elite new deal knocks the noise-cancelling Jabra Elite 85t down to an irresistible priceAdrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem.

Read more »

LeBron James Joins Elite Club with Triple-Double at 40, Lakers Dominate WizardsThe Los Angeles Lakers secured a convincing 111-88 victory over the Washington Wizards, fueled by LeBron James' outstanding performance. James achieved a remarkable triple-double at the age of 40, joining Karl Malone as the only players in NBA history to accomplish this feat. The win moves the Lakers to 23-18 on the season, firmly establishing them as a contender in the Western Conference.

Read more »

Mbappe Joins Real Madrid's Elite: A Superstar in the MakingKylian Mbappe's impact at Real Madrid has been nothing short of electrifying. He's already making history, scoring in major finals and leading the team in goals.

Read more »