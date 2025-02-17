Jokic Finds New Connection at All-Star Weekend While Wembanyama Focuses on Learning

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic enjoyed a fun-filled All-Star weekend in Oakland, forging a new connection with New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns. Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama had a more focused approach, prioritizing learning from veteran players.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was spotted searching for his family in the stands at Oakland Arena during the NBA All-Star weekend festivities. He found a new companion in New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns , bonding over shared experiences as playoff adversaries for several years. They spent much of the practice time together, joking around and getting to know each other better.

In contrast, Victor Wembanyama, a rising star in the NBA, arrived with a focused mindset, prioritizing learning from veterans over making new friends. Jokic, as the reigning three-time MVP, was the center of attention throughout the weekend, receiving admiration and engaging in thoughtful conversations on various topics, including the global landscape of basketball. He also participated in some lighthearted moments, such as a backward half-court shooting competition and interacting with Trae Young's child. Despite the absence of his usual companion Luka Doncic due to injury, Jokic embraced the All-Star weekend with his trademark charm and competitive spirit





NBA All-Star Weekend Nikola Jokic Karl-Anthony Towns Victor Wembanyama Basketball

