Joker Names James Gordon Gotham's Greatest Hero in Batman #15

In Batman #15, the Joker declares James Gordon the city's true hero over Batman, citing his incorruptible nature following trauma in The Killing Joke.

DC Comics released Batman #15 on the stands, delivering a significant narrative shift in the long-standing rivalry between the Joker and Gotham City's law enforcement. Written by Matt Fraction with artwork by Jorge Jimenez , the issue reveals that the Clown Prince of Crime regards former Gotham Police Commissioner James Gordon as the city's greatest hero, surpassing the Caped Crusader himself.

Joker Praises Gordon's Moral Fortitude

The Joker is currently being held in a chemical tank at Arkham Towers under the supervision of attending psychiatrist Doctor Zeller . During a check-up, the villain processes brain fog and reflects on recent events involving his old adversary. He explicitly states that Gordon is "incorruptibly, indefatigably, unfailingly, good." This declaration stems from a warped sense of respect formed after Gordon refused to break during past ordeals.

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The Trauma of The Killing Joke

The foundation for this admiration traces back to the 1988 graphic novel Batman: The Killing Joke , written by Alan Moore and illustrated by Brian Bolland . In that story, the Joker abducted James Gordon and subjected him to extreme psychological torture and humiliation. His goal was to prove that anyone could be driven insane by a single bad day.

Despite the severe trauma and attempted brainwashing, Commissioner Gordon never wavered in his moral compass. He insisted that Batman capture the Joker rather than kill him. This unwavering resilience left the Joker with a profound, albeit twisted, appreciation for Gordon's strength of character.

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Comparing Heroes: Gordon Versus Batman

The revelation raises critical questions about how the Joker perceives Batman . While Gordon faced his trauma alone and emerged stronger, Batman faced different challenges. The murder of the second Robin , Jason Todd , caused immense emotional turmoil that nearly broke the Dark Knight. He required the support of Dick Grayson and Tim Drake to pull him back from the brink of despair.

Because Batman needed external help to maintain his sanity and morality after such losses, the Joker may view him as less "unfailingly good" than Gordon . The Joker sees Gordon as having faced horror without aid and remaining pure, whereas Batman is deeply connected to his family.

Implications for Gotham's Leadership

This perspective suggests that James Gordon might truly be the greatest hero in Gotham City . His ability to withstand terror without succumbing to darkness or relying on others distinguishes him in the eyes of the Joker . While Batman fights crime physically, Gordon embodies the incorruptible spirit that the villain secretly admires.

Batman #15 is now available at comic book retailers and digital platforms. The issue continues to explore the psychological depths of the Batman mythos and the complex dynamics between the hero, the villain, and the police force.