JoJo Siwa ends her relationship with Chris Hughes after he refused to commit to being a young mom, citing conflicting family goals.

JoJo Siwa has ended her romantic relationship with Chris Hughes, marking the conclusion of a high-profile courtship that began during their shared appearance on the April 2025 series of Celebrity Big Brother UK. The separation stems from a fundamental disagreement regarding their future family plans, specifically Siwa's desire to become a young mother and Hughes's hesitation to assume fatherhood at this stage in his life.

Relationship Timeline and Core Conflict

The split confirms earlier rumors that the couple's differing ambitions regarding children were causing irreconcilable tension. Siwa, who is twenty-three years old, has been openly vocal about her intense desire to start a family immediately, a stance that clashed with Hughes's more cautious approach to parenthood and long-term commitments.

Also read JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes split just days after she issued brutal baby ultimatum

The relationship gained significant public attention after the two met while competing on Celebrity Big Brother UK, where Siwa finished in third place after nineteen days. Their connection deepened rapidly during the show, leading to a whirlwind romance that Siwa had previously hinted could lead to engagement, though those hopes have now reportedly been dashed by the recent breakup.

Stakeholder Positions and Personal Statements

According to sources close to the singer, Siwa was deeply hurt by the dissolution but felt compelled to prioritize her own needs after months of hoping for change. A friend told People magazine that Siwa loved Hughes and gave everything she had to make the relationship work, but eventually realized she deserved to feel as supported as she wanted to support him.

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Hughes, thirty-three years old and a former star of Love Island UK in 2017, expressed his own feelings differently. During a November 18 appearance on the Viall Files podcast, he admitted that while he wanted children one day, he was not ready to be a dad immediately. He stated that he could not put a timeline on fatherhood, noting that Siwa would be a mom tomorrow while he needed more time.

Impact on Past Relationships and Identity

The timing of the breakup had significant repercussions for Siwa's previous relationship with Kath Ebbs, a twenty-nine-year-old Australian content creator. Siwa ended her romance with Ebbs shortly after the Celebrity Big Brother wrap, a decision that left Ebbs feeling humiliated and shocked. Ebbs revealed via a deleted TikTok that she was dumped at an afterparty while Siwa was with Hughes in the next room.

During this period, Siwa also clarified her sexual identity, announcing that she now identifies as queer rather than as a lesbian. This shift in self-identification occurred as she navigated her new relationship with Hughes, who she described in June 2025 as the favorite part of her life and someone she was eager to meet with his family.

Real-World Consequences and Next Steps

The end of the relationship marks a significant chapter for both celebrities, particularly given the intense public scrutiny they have faced since meeting on television. While Siwa has been vocal about wanting a family, Hughes remains focused on his current life stage, which does not include immediate fatherhood.

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As both stars move forward, the public is left to watch how they navigate their individual careers and personal lives separately. Siwa's clear goal to be a young mother and Hughes's refusal to rush into that role have created a definitive boundary that neither party was willing or able to cross, leading to an amicable but final separation.